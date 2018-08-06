Sydney man faces jail over 3D-printed guns

A Sydneysider facing possible jail time for making replica guns with a 3D printer has claimed he had no idea his hobby could land him in such trouble.

Sicen Sun, 28, was arrested in 2017 after he advertised one of his imitation weapons for sale for AU$1 million on a Facebook buy, swap, and sell group.

He has since pleaded guilty to charges including possessing a digital blueprint for the manufacture of firearms, manufacturing a pistol without a licence permit, and possessing an unauthorised pistol.

"With 20/20 hindsight, I just realise how silly, idiotic, stupid, and naive my actions were," he said during his NSW District Court sentence hearing on Monday.

"I could not even begin to contemplate that a hobby would land me in such strife."

Sun, who dresses up as pop culture characters and was previously described by a lawyer as "something of a fanboy", said he meant for the replica firearms to be used as costume props.

Also see: 3D printing guns at home: Does new technology change America's gun control debate?

A recent Federal Court case in the United States saw a judge rule it illegal to put blueprints for 3D-printed guns on the internet, CNN reported last week.

Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed -- the company prevented from publishing plans by the court -- told CBS This Morning that while attorneys-general, lawyers, and courts decide the law, it is too late to stop the proliferation of 3D-printable weapons.

"The guns are downloadable, the files are in the public domain, you cannot take them back," he said.

Defense Distributed was sued by 21 states to prevent the plans from appearing online.

Beyond firearm production, 3D printing was used by Newcastle University in the UK to create replacement corneas earlier this year in research that could one day led to corneal transplants.

Read also: Here's how 3D printing makes the robots that make everything else

The process mixes stem cells from a healthy donor cornea with alginate and collagen to create a "bio-ink". This bio-ink is extruded from a low-cost 3D bio printer in concentric circles to form the shape of a human cornea within 10 minutes.

In April, a 1,000 square foot, five-roomed, Y-shaped house was built using 3D-printing over 18 days.

With AAP

Related Coverage

3D Systems CEO Joshi on additive manufacturing, materials innovation and the state of 3D printing

In a wide-ranging interview with ZDNet, Joshi talks about the impact of additive manufacturing, 3D Systems approach and how more materials innovation is needed to scale customization.

3D printing guns at home: Does new technology change America's gun control debate?

One celebrity calls 3D-printed guns "downloadable death." But how practical is 3D-printing technology for the creation of guns? Where does 3D printing fit into today's gun debate?

HP launches 3D printing center in China

The facility is HP's largest 3D printing deployment in Asia Pacific.

These 3 industries are kickstarting the 3D printing revolution (TechRepublic)

Industry in 3D, hosted by GE, showed off how additive manufacturing is on the cusp of redefining how some companies do business at every level.

NASA teams with engineering, 3D printing companies for moon mission (TechRepublic)

NASA is partnering with Stratasys, PADT, and Lockheed Martin to create 100 3D printed parts for the Orion spacecraft, headed to the moon and beyond.