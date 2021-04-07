T-Mobile launches 5G home internet service, a stealth remote, home office play

ZDNet Recommends The best mesh Wi-Fi systems for the office With remote working and video calls becoming the 'new normal', now is a good time to upgrade your wi-fi with the latest mesh networking systems for improved coverage. Read More

T-Mobile launched its Home Internet service that aims to use 5G as a broadband competitor to cable. The service also happens to be a handy home office option.

At its latest Uncarrier event, T-Mobile outlined services designed to deliver the growth targets outlined on its most recent investor day. Specifically, T-Mobile is enticing customers to swap 4G phones for 5G capable Samsung Galaxy A52 devices for free. It is also making a push into rural areas.

But for small businesses and remote workers -- basically most of us given the COVID-19 pandemic -- T-Mobile Home Internet is also a home office play.

T-Mobile Home Internet plan 100Mbps speeds | Unlimited data | 4G/5G home gateway T-Mobile is offering T-Mobile Home Internet for $60 a month with automatic payment, speeds of 100Mbps for new customers, unlimited data, and a 4G/5G gateway for the home. Now T-Mobile is clearly pitching Home Internet as a broadband replacement and a way to expand its base. I think there's also likely to be a stealthy home office play, too. Why? Remote workers are battling for network bandwidth with remote students, partners also working, and streaming video that may make your meeting connections lumpy. For some subset of the market, a $60 T-Mobile Home Internet plan may be an add-on to ensure bandwidth connectivity. View Now at T-Mobile

Michael Katz, executive vice president of T-Mobile for Business, said the company is looking to target enterprise, public sector, and SMBs. Katz highlighted how T-Mobile's home office internet product is designed so enterprises can provide employees with in-office connectivity when working remote.

In other words, T-Mobile Home Internet may be an SMB and home office option as well as something large companies may expense for you.

What remains to be seen is whether T-Mobile Home Internet becomes a competitor to broadband providers or a complementary addition for redundancy.