Teach yourself data science at your own pace for less than $40

These seven courses teach you coding and the concepts behind today's machine-learning algorithms.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become so commonplace that it's easy to forget it was once a science fiction pipe dream. But AI and the machine learning concepts behind it are still new enough that programmers and data scientists will be in demand for the foreseeable future. So if you want to pursue a career in one of the fields where data science know-how is essential, this e-learning bundle can serve as a great first step.

The A to Z Data Science and Machine Learning Bundle combines seven key courses on skills that data scientists use in the field. This training is offered by the experts at SkillSuccess, an e-learning organization that provides IT professionals at top companies the material needed to learn new skills and update their existing ones. The platform's highly-rated instructors are experienced programmers and software engineers, and since the courses are presented in a video format, the content is accessible to anyone. 

The A to Z Data Science & Machine Learning Bundle

$39 at ZDNet Academy

These classes don't just teach the coding skills you need to excel in data science; they also teach the concepts behind it, including basic statistics, unsupervised learning, and entropy. Within a few hours, you can gain a basic grasp of NumPy, Madplotlib, and other essential libraries for Python. Before long, you should be able to create your own algorithms with R and fuel them with massive data sets. 

The entire package includes over 50 hours of tutorials and projects, and it's all on sale right now. Normally $199 per course, you can purchase the entire A to Z Data Science Bundle for $39 -- that's less than $6 per course.

