12 great tech deals to check out this weekend

Great deals are popping up left and right, so we thought we'd round up some of the best ones for you. We've spotted bargains on everything from Philips Hue bulbs to the Google Home Hub. So, without further adieu, here they are, in no particular order.

Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb for $35 ($15 off)

We checked the history on this -- one of the top-rated smart bulbs on the market -- and the last time it was reduced to this price was for Black Friday. It works with Alexa (hub required), supports over 16 million colors, and can easily fit in with your existing Hue smart lighting system. Normally $50, you can grab it now on Amazon and save 30 per cent.

Kasa Smart Light Bulb for $20 ($15 off)

If you want a smart bulb that's cheaper than the Hue, but just as highly rated, check out this tunable white light bulb from TP-Link, which also makes stellar smart plugs and other accessories. It works with Alexa, supports dimming and various shades of white settings, and is just $19.99 on Amazon. It normally costs $34.99, so that's a 43-percent discount.

Moto X4 for $130 ($80 off)

The Moto X4 is a little over a year old now, but it's still a solid device -- especially at this price, one of the lowest we've seen yet. For a limited time, Amazon Prime subscribers can get the unlocked Motorola Moto X4 (32GB) for just $129.99. Some customers might be eligible to pay on it over five months, too. It works on both CDMA and GSM networks, so it works on any carrier.

Razer Phone 2 for $500 ($300 off)

Here's another brilliant phone, though a niche one. Razer Phone 2 has some excellent features, such as a 120Hz super-smooth screen refresh rate and enough power to make it a "gaming" flagship phone. Even CNET's review found a lot to like with the wireless charging feature and a light-up rear logo. It's currently at an all-time low: Just $499.99 on Amazon (that's $300 off)!

Ecovacs Deebot N79S for $160 ($40 off)

It's spring cleaning time! Got an office rug that's looking rough after the long winter months? Then put this handy robot vacuum to work on it. We love this model because you can control it with your phone, plus it works with Alexa, so you can have Alexa tell Deebot to clean. But the best part is you can knock $40 off the $200 price tag with the code ECOVACSDN79S.

AmazFit Bip for $70 ($40 off)

Owned by Huami, the exclusive provider of wearable technology for Xiaomi, Amazfit is one of the largest wearable device companies globally. And in our review of its AmazFit Bip, we said it's unlikely that you will find a more capable smartwatch for the price. You get integrated GPS and a 45-day battery life for just $100. But, for a limited time, you can save 30 percent on Amazon.

Anker Wireless Charging Pad for $14 ($10 off)

Got a device that can wirelessly charge? Then you'll want to pick up one of this Anker Wireless Charging Pad. It's a 10W fast charger that's just $13.99 on Amazon right now. That's a 42-percent savings. We made sure to check out the price history on this thing, and although it does get discounted every few months, this is one of the steepest price cuts its ever received.

GoPro Hero7 Silver for $199 ($101 off)

Have you had your eye on a GoPro for years? If you're a creative professional, this is a must-have gadget. It's a waterproof action camera that outputs stunning 4K video with silky smooth stabilization as well as 10-megapixel photos. And right now it's just $199 on Amazon, a $101 savings off the usual $300 price tag. We price-checked it, too. It's hardly ever this cheap.

Google Home Hub for $80 ($60 off) or Home for $97 ($32 off)

For a limited time, MassGenie has the Google Home Hub for $79.95. It normally sells for $149. You need to have a MassGenie account, and you have to click the orange Power Deal button. But this is the absolute best price. Even on Black Friday it was still $99. The Home Hub offers a 7-inch touchscreen and is perfect for sitting on a desk in your office.

If you want to grab another Google Home to go with your new Google Home Hub, Google's original $129 smart speaker is now $99 at retailers like Walmart. You can save a couple dollars more and grab it for $96.75 at Nordstrom.

Samsung 256GB MicroSD card for $40 ($15 off)

Samsung microSD cards are some of the best. The Evo Select line, which is exclusive to Amazon, gets you great speeds when reading and writing -- 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively -- with U3 and Class 10 compatibility. And the 256GB card is currently $39.99, down from $54.99, on Amazon. Don't skip this deal -- you can use the card in your phone, tablet, camera, etc.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $57 ($13 off)

Here is another tech deal that isn't a huge savings or even business related, but, nevertheless, it's one the lowest prices we've seen for it yet: the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is normally $69.99 and rarely ever discounted, is currently $56.99 on Amazon. This is a full-size gamepad that features motion controls, HD rumble, and built-in "amiibo functionality."

Roku Streaming Stick+

Apple just announced its TV+ service, but if you don't want to spend big bucks on Apple's own devices in order to watch TV+, you could just get a Roku device. That's right. TV+ is coming to Roku. And this particular Roku is just $49 at Amazon. It's normally $69.99, so you can save $11 if you grab it now while supplies last. It supports 4K and HDR streaming, too.

