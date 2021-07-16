TfNSW kicks off new campaign to hire 'hundreds' of IT professionals

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) has announced plans to hire "hundreds" of local IT professionals across the state, with the government entity wanting work performed across "bots, apps, AI solutions, autonomous 3D mapping drones, and cybersecurity", as well as to help it transform the state's camera network.

"We really encourage anyone with an interest in this field to throw their hat in the ring. There has been a 500% increase in training budgets for IT alone and at least 40% of IT jobs don't require a degree. This is about finding people from all walks of life that are eager to learn in the seat," TfNSW secretary Rob Sharp said.

"This is a really exciting time to be working with Transport for NSW. At the moment we are just scratching the surface in how we are pioneering technology to deliver smart, innovative solutions that enable our people to make NSW a better place to live, work, and visit.

Sharp said those with "a passion for technology" should consider working for the New South Wales government agency as it is "ready to help you develop the skills you need for a long and rewarding career in IT".

According to TfNSW group chief information officer Richard Host, hiring has commenced on "hundreds" of new roles based in Sydney and regional NSW.

"These roles will create opportunities and career pathways to break down barriers for people considering a career in IT," he added.

"We are looking for people with passion for solving problems, working with people, and for technology. You don't need the typical IT career trajectory to apply."

Host promised successful candidates access to "leading-edge technologies, on-the-job and formal training, and flexibility in how and where you work".

"Everything else you need to succeed can be learnt when you get here," he said.

Last month, Commonwealth Bank of Australia announced it too was embarking on a hiring spree, with plans to add two engineers per day -- or 50 engineers per month -- "for the foreseeable future".

Over the next 12 months, the bank plans to appoint in excess of 600 engineers across a variety of disciplines, including software, systems, data, and test engineers.

Meanwhile down in Victoria, the state government this week announced a new AU$26.5 million innovation precinct, hoping the initiative will boost its research and teaching capacity in areas such as medical robotics, cybersecurity, and VR.

To be located at Deakin University, the precinct will also comprise a new nursing and midwifery centre with five new training wards which will place focus on adding a number of mental health nurses to its ranks.

Deakin University's Capstone and Launch Pad programs will also be accommodated at the precinct. The state hopes about 79 jobs will be created at the precinct by 2025, including during the construction phase.

"This new precinct at Deakin will address emerging research and skills challenges across a range of STEM disciplines and support highly skilled jobs as we continue to strengthen Victoria's higher education sector for the future," Victorian Minister for Higher Education Gayle Tierney said.

Elsewhere, the NSW government this week also announced a new Planning Portal, hoping to speed up assessment times by up to 30 days with all councils and government agencies.

All development applications and complying development certificates across the state must now be processed online through the government's portal. To date, more than 80,500 DAs have been submitted via the portal from January 2019.

