TG Pro is a must-have app for your M3 Mac, and save 75% this Cyber Monday!
What's the Cyber Monday deal?
TG Pro is on sale, and you can save 75% this Cyber Monday.
Why this deal is ZDNET-recommended
There are a bunch of software utilities that are the first things that I'll install on a new Mac, and among those is Tunabelly Software's TG Pro. This utility is a one-stop shop for temperature monitoring, fan control, and diagnostics for all Macs.
Well, if you happened to pick up one of the new M2 and M3-powered Macs, then TG Pro now supports these new chips.
Doesn't macOS already do a good job of thermal control?
Yes, but professionals who push their hardware to the limits with heavyweight tasks such as video rendering will benefit from having manual control over the thermals.
And even if you don't want to control the fans, you can use TG Pro to keep an eye on the various temperature sensors inside your Mac. This can give you an advanced warning of possible problems.
TG Pro supports all TG Pro supports every Mac model that can run macOS 10.13 or higher, including Intel-based Macs, with or without the T2 security chip, as well as Apple Silicon models M1, M2 and M3). TG Pro intelligently adapts to each model, offering more temperature sensor data than any other app. It even works with Hackintosh systems.
TG Pro runs unobtrusively in the background, consuming minimal CPU resources. It allows the user to access key information and controls using a dropdown menu from the menu bar, displaying fan speeds, temperature data, and quick fan control options.
TG Pro is, at the time of writing, on sale and available for $5 (usual price $20) for a personal license valid for three Macs.