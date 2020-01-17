12 products announced at CES that you can actually buy right now. But should you?

It took us nearly a week to find 12 CES products you can buy right now In another episode of Jason Squared, Jason Cipriani and Jason Perlow go over a handful of products from Dell, GoalZero, Wacom, and more that were announced at CES 2020 you can actually buy right now. Read more: https://zd.net/2TxuEnP

The Consumer Electronics Show ended last week and we talked about it already, about all the concept devices, the big splashes, and some of the notable items. But there was a burning question we had after we got done with that show: Which devices can you actually buy right now?

So, we spent the last week scouring the internet, asking for advice on Twitter, and we found 12 devices announced at CES 2020 that are available to buy. Check them out in the latest edition of Jason Squared above.

We've also listed them below, as part of an edited transcript.

CES 2020 stuff you can buy right now

GoalZero Yeti 200x Price: $299 (Image: GoalZero) Jason Cipriani: So let's start on the list. The first one I found was the GoalZero Yeti 200X. This is a big portable power station, has 187-kilowatt hours of power. It's . . . Jason Perlow: More power. Jason Cipriani: Yeah, more power. It's designed to not only just recharge your phone, like those portable battery packs that slip in a backpack, but this is in case the power goes out at your house. If you're camping, you need a radio, or a light, or maybe even a small refrigerator. It's not going to run it that long, but it's definitely going to do it. I've reviewed the previous model of the Yeti 200, maybe even it was the 300. It was a great product. The new one has a 110-volt plug, multiple USB ports, a 12-volt adapter, and it can recharge itself in about four hours with the included cables. And there are some solar power optimizations if you buy the compatible solar panel to charge it. It's pricey though. It's $299, so 300 bucks. But it's portable power, you can take it anywhere with you, and it is shipping right now. Jason Perlow: Excellent. Something we can actually buy. View Now at GoalZero

PopSocket PopPower Price: $60 (Image: PopSockets) Jason Cipriani: So I know you recently started using PopSockets, right? Jason Perlow: Yeah. You know what? OtterBox just sent me this new PopSocket version of the Defender and I thought it was kind of interesting that they sent it to me. But I'm finding it's good that you have this great big phone and I can kind of hold it up like this, and I can stick my fingers in there, and it's not going to fall out, and I don't have to grab my hand all the way around. I guess it's good for little girls with tiny hands that need to have these giant phones. With my big hands, I can get my entire hand around it. But . . . I bet . . . would have a hard time holding a phone this big. But . . . Jason Cipriani: There's one problem with PopSockets though, you can't wirelessly charge . . . Jason Perlow: No, no, no, because you got this thing there that's blocking the . . . It's blocking the coils and it's elevated, so it's not going to touch. What are you going to do with all those nice charging pads that you got? Jason Cipriani: So the company behind PopSocket realized this was a problem and they came up with a PopSocket Pop Power Wireless Charging Pad. Basically, it has a little divot in the middle of it that makes room for the PopSocket and you could place your phone on it. So when it was announced, it was available to order and ship immediately. It was so popular, it sold out. We're including it on this list because it met the criteria announced at CES and immediately available. Jason Cipriani: It is on backorder right now. You can go on and register to get . . . Jason Perlow: Yeah, they were completely out. I looked to even buy one after I saw the link. I'm like, "Oh, cool." I'm like, "What? I can't buy one now, they're out." Jason Cipriani: Yeah, they sold out in two days, I think is what it was, which is crazy. They're $60, Qi wireless charging compatible, 15 watts of power. Jason Perlow: Lots of colors too, they had too available. Jason Cipriani: Yeah, there's a lot of cool stuff. Fifteen watts of power, which means it'll charge Samsung's latest devices as fast as possible . . . Cool product. Cool idea, actually, and a good solution for a problem a lot of PopSocket users had. Jason Perlow: Excellent. View Now at PopSockets

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Price: Starts at $999 (Image: Dell) Jason Cipriani: Next on the list is Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1. They've redesigned it. Jason Perlow: Very cool. Jason Cipriani: It's now smaller. It's 11.5 inches wide with a 13-inch display still. It's a 4K Ultra HD display. It starts at $900, excuse me, $999. There is a Linux version of this as well, which . . . starts at $1,200. I don't remember the exact project name, but it's part of their open-source initiative in supporting open source projects. Why it's more expensive than the Windows 10 model, I don't know. But seriously, this is one of the highlights for me of CES. This is a sweet looking laptop and if I was in the market right now to buy a laptop, I would consider this very hard. Jason Perlow: I'm guessing the Linux models were expensive because they probably had to use slightly different chips in it to handle certain drivers sets and things like that optimally because there's less flexibility with Linux even now. I mean, there are tons of drivers out there, but there's less flexibility. I liked the original version of the product. It was thicker than I liked, which is why I didn't go with one. This one appears to be considerably thinner. I think it's a nice alternative to Microsoft Surface. Dell is a great hardware OEM. I like the backend. It's got a real keyboard. The surface, the regular surface pro, that little really thin kind of book cover keyboard. I'm not crazy about it. I know a lot of people that like them. I like a more substantial keyboard. I think the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a good compromise with that. Jason Cipriani: Yeah, it's a very attractive laptop. Definitely check it out if you're in the market for a new laptop right now. View Now at Dell

PowerEgg X by Powervision Price: $899 (Image: Powervision) Jason Cipriani: So here's a product I had never heard of from a company I'd never heard of. It's a PowerEgg X, maybe it's PowerEggX. I don't know exactly how they pronounce it with all the naming schemes that we have now, by PowerVision. Essentially, it is an $899 waterproof handheld camera/drone. It looks like an egg. You can hold. It has a little side handle on it. I was watching the promotional video, but it has a three-axis gimbal, so it's stabilized video or you could fly it up in the air. It has facial recognition, it'll follow. It'll do all the other stuff you want from a drone. But it also . . . You can use it as a handheld camera, which is kind of cool, kind of cliche. I don't know. Jason Perlow: No, it's like a GoPro that can also fly, essentially. Jason Cipriani: Yeah, exactly. Exactly. So that's available right now. It's on Amazon. You can order it, have it in a couple of days or next day shipping depending on where you're at. Jason Perlow: Excellent. View Now at Amazon

Wacom One Price: $400 (Image: Wacom) Jason Cipriani: Wacom announced something that I know you're pretty intrigued by. Jason Perlow: Yeah, my brother is a creative art professional. He does a lot of illustrations and stuff and he was looking for something, sort of like a smaller, more portable version of the Wacom tablet, which he uses on his desk in his studio, which is a much more expensive product. I mean, these things can go over a thousand dollars easily on a Wacom. Jason Cipriani: Sure. Jason Perlow: This thing is what? Four-hundred bucks. And it doesn't require a pen that has to charge. So I think that if you have portable needs or if you're a student if you're an entry-level, someone on a budget. It's great to be able to have this digitizer now to be doing all sorts of illustrations. Jason Cipriani: Yeah. The Wacom One is what it's called, and it's a 13.3-inch tablet. It has this really cool kickstand on the back . . . It's very minimalist, sleek design. I thought it looked cool. I'm not into drawing. Stick figures are pretty much where I max out with artistic skills. But this is an intriguing product. It comes with a ton of software as well for Windows 10 users, not Mac users for whatever reason. But yeah, 400 bucks. Available now as well. Jason Perlow: Excellent View Now at Wacom

Incipio Organicore iPhone 11 cases Price: $40 (Image: Incipio) Jason Cipriani: So Incipio has a new line of iPhone 11 cases. They're called the Organicore and they're made from 100% recyclable biodegradable . . . Jason Perlow: That's so awesome. Jason Cipriani: Plant-based products. Which plastic waste or waste in general in the electronics tech industry is a huge issue. Creating a case that covers a phone that once it's thrown away, which most cases are plastic, normally, that biodegrades on its own is a huge step in the direction of getting rid of all this waste. The cases are 40 bucks. Kind of the same idea. I don't know if you've heard of Nimble, the accessory maker. They make portable battery cases, wireless chargers, and phone cases, but instead of biodegradable products, they use recyclable products from old electronics. So everything they make is 100% recyclable material that it's consists of. So anyway, back to the Incipio Organicore. It's available now on Incipio's website, 40 bucks. They have, I think I saw three different colors. And they're not ugly at all. They're unique. Jason Perlow: Yeah. And I think, Jason, it's great that Incipio is taking leadership in this space. I'd like to see OtterBox, some of the others . . . Jason Cipriani: Absolutely. Jason Perlow: Do the same thing. I mean, God knows, you and I go through a different phone every year. I know you don't like cases. Of course, you broke your last phone because you didn't use one. But I use a new case every year because I go through a new iPhone every year and a new Android every year. I'd like these things to be able to be more easily recyclable. We should be using more renewable materials, especially stuff like hemp, which can be used to make plastics. Jason Perlow: I think there are so many materials we could use. And you know what? The products do not look ugly. They don't look gross looking. And I actually think that some of these more bio-materials that have these sort of composite-looking aesthetics actually kind of look kind of cool because it's a statement that you're saying, "You know what? I use a product that's recycled. My stuff isn't going to be a complete filler when I'm done with it. And that makes me feel better." Jason Cipriani: Yeah. I think it's a great idea. View Now at Incipio

Phyn Smart Water Assistant $250 (Image: Phyn) Jason Cipriani: So what's next on our list, Jason? Jason Perlow: We have the . . . How is it pronounced? Phyn Smart Water Assistant? Jason Cipriani: I think it's Phyn. Jason Perlow: Phyn, okay. So this is a product which will meter ... It's a smart metering unit for the water coming through your sink, right? And this is . . . Jason Cipriani: So it actually monitors your entire water system in your house. It just- Jason Perlow: The whole house? Okay. Jason Cipriani: Is installed. It just is installed at your sink, yeah. Jason Perlow: Okay. That's really cool, because I mean, especially in areas where . . . Like California, where you have water shortages, it's good to be able to know, especially, that you're providing this feedback into the water utility grid, how much you're using and they can be much more proactive about scheduling these shortages or whatnot. Plus, for health reasons, you kind of want to know what your hydration level is, how much you're personally consuming. It lets you know about leaks in the system and freezing in the system and things like that. This is all good intelligence to have as a homeowner. Jason Cipriani: Yeah. It's like the ultimate smart home device, right? I've been testing the Sense Energy Monitor, which goes in your electrical panel for the last four months, which monitors and can tell me when I turn off a light or the stove or whatever, and then it lets me know . . . Jason Perlow: Yeah, I'm getting one of those soon. It's supposed to be really cool. Jason Cipriani: Yeah, it lets me know how much energy is going through my house. It's about 99% accurate when I compare it to my electrical bill. This is essentially that, but for your water bill and use around the house. It'll tell you, "Hey, the faucet is on outside still, or you left your sprinkler on, or here's how much your sprinklers are costing you each month to run during the hot months, warm months," at least here in Colorado. We shut down our sprinklers for six months out of the year most of the time. But Phyn Smart Water Assistants, 250 bucks, available at Best Buy right now. It was just on the site a minute ago. They have some in stock, so it's available right now. View Now at Best Buy

Origin PC Big O Price: Starts at about $2,500 (Image: Origin) Jason Perlow: The next item on our list is Origin PC's Big O desktop gaming unit. Jason Perlow: There you go. Jason Cipriani: Gaming set up. And this is a massive gaming rig. It starts at about $2,500. Final price is determined based off of what configuration you want. I was messing around with it and you could get really expensive with this. Well, one thing that's unique to it, of course, it has all the fancy lights and all the other stuff that gaming computers have, desktop gaming computers have. You have the choice of putting a PS4 Pro or an Xbox One S inside the housing, so you have that gaming option in addition to the fully loaded gaming. Jason Perlow: That's why you hit a toggle switch and suddenly you're using a PS4 instead of your PC. Jason Cipriani: Yeah. Jason Perlow: I mean, that's . . . Jason Cipriani: Basically. And so, whatever monitor or TV you have your gaming rig set up to, you just switch back and forth. Now, neither one of those gaming systems takes discs. They're all digital, only downloads, but still, I mean, that's a beast, right? I've never heard of that. I think it's a pretty awesome thing. You could go on the website, originpc.com, customize your Big O desktop gaming computer and it's two to three weeks out. But that's because they have to manually build each order. I've reviewed plenty of Origin PC gaming laptops. They are very fine machines and all of their orders take a little bit of time because they customize it as you order it. View Now at Origin PC

HP Envy 32 Price: Starts at $1,600 Jason Cipriani: So next on the list is the HP Envy 32. This is a two-in-one desktop computer. What do you think Jason? Jason Perlow: I'm glad to see HP continue to innovate in this space, especially with this form factor. Not everybody can have big desktop boxes, like we can, with separate monitors and all that. I mean, some people are very space-constrained, so they need to be able to make up the most of what they have. Obviously, Apple has done a lot in this space with iMac, but people want this in a PC form factor as well, especially for creatives that still use a lot of Windows stuff, and business users as well. So I think it's great that they have this really cool-looking machine at a good price point with the good GPU on it as well. I think it's a good match. Jason Cipriani: Yeah, absolutely. And I know this next product on the list ... Oh wait, the Envy 32 starts at 1600 bucks, so it's not horrible. I think you could get an RTX series GPU in it for around $2,200 for the creatives and those who need a little bit more out of it. So it's not a bad deal. View Now at HP

Pax Era Pro Price: Around $60 to $70 Jason Cipriani: So the next product, I know is intriguing to you. Jason Perlow: Yeah, because ... So I currently use the existing Era. So the Pax Era kind of looks exactly like a Juul. . . The only difference is that the pod format is not compatible with Juul. It's specifically designed for medical and recreational marijuana products in states which have it legal, right? Although to some extent, as I understand, you might be able to order the CBD pods and have them shipped to you out of state, but that's not what most of their customers do. In any case, the Era Pro has some additional features for pods that support it, which is the ability to identify the specific cannabis strain that's used. Jason Perlow: It will give you the testing results of what all the different terpenes are, what the THC levels are, what the CBD levels are, and it has some additional ... The device has some additional heat control features and things like that. It's going to be about twice the price of the existing Era, which sells for about $29, $30, $35. This one's going to be about I think $60 or $70, depending on . . . how you buy it. And usually, dispensaries offer it to you as a discount if you buy a certain amount of product from them. So, it depends. But this will be a more advanced product. It's got a nicer build quality, is what I understand. They're supposed to be sending me one to take a look at. Jason Cipriani: Cool. Jason Perlow: But again, you can only get it in states that have legalized marijuana programs. Unfortunately, right now there is no solution for iOS at all because Apple cut out the ... For new users, the ability to install that app, which connects to Bluetooth and does all the information transfer. So that's kind of a bummer. I know that they're looking into another solution for Apple users. I don't know what that is. Maybe they're going to install a little web server in the device and it'll send web pages to it. Who knows? At this point, you'll be able to put a raspberry pie inside of your vape. And I don't know what else you'll be able to do with it, but. . . Jason Cipriani: Zero power to vape. So this is the Pax Era Pro. Available right now. Seventy bucks. Announced at CES. So if you're into that kind of stuff, have at it. Jason Perlow: Yep. View Now at PAX

Skagen Falster 3 WearOS watch Price: $300 (Image: Skagen) Jason Cipriani: The next item is a Skagen Falster 3 WearOS Watch. It's a $295 smartwatch available on Amazon right now. Looks great. This is a well . . . Jason Perlow: Yeah, Skagen's got a great industrial design. I've always liked them as a company in terms of their Nordic, Scandinavian, European design ethos, which I think is really cool in all the products that they've done. It is a WearOS watch . . . for $300. Jason Cipriani: Right? It's still running Qualcomm's old system on a chip, I think 3100 system on a chip. So, I wouldn't go out and spend $300 on a WearOS watch right now. Jason Perlow: No. Jason Cipriani: And I wouldn't recommend anyone do that as well, but it was announced at CES and it is available to buy today, so it's on the list. View Now at Amazon

HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Nintendo Switch Price; $60 (Image: HyperX) Jason Cipriani: The final item is a Nintendo Switch accessory that I am seriously debating buying for both of my younger boys and it is a HyperX ChargePlay Clutch. It's an external battery, kind of like Apple's smart battery case for the iPhones. This is a smart battery case for the Nintendo Switch. 6,000-milliamp hours. Has a kickstand. Nice docking feature. And if you take the Joy-Cons out, it also allows those to dock together as well. What really caught my eye about it is that it's only $60. Jason Perlow: That is not bad. Jason Cipriani: No, not at all. Jason Perlow: You throw your kids in the minivan for a six-hour drive, you don't have to land them one of your USBC batteries that you charge your iPhone with, just let them have at it and let them zone out for six hours. You don't hear from them until . . . or something. Who knows? It's like ... Right? Jason Cipriani: We don't have a minivan. But yes, to your point, road trips just in general, them walking around the house and playing, can be extended thanks to that. It's available through HyperX Gaming or Amazon. And like I said, it's available to order today. View Now at HyperX Gaming

Should you buy this stuff?

To wrap us up is, are some of these products worth buying or should you wait for what was announced at CES to come later this year? We think certainly some of these definitely are worth buying. Certainly, the PCs are. The Dell and the HP sound like very good solutions. The Goal Zero looks like a really cool device. Absolutely, the Incipio cases sound like great solutions if you want to be eco- and green energy- and renewable materials-conscious. The water assistant sounds really cool. And we're looking forward to the Era Pro when it comes out. So, a couple of these are pretty cool.

We don't see a reason why you shouldn't buy them if they interest you -- with the exception of the Falster 3 WearOS Watch. At this point, Apple is really the primary player in the space. No one's touching them.