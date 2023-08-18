'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The AI-powered Adobe Express is now generally available
Adobe has been incorporating artificial intelligence into its applications, like Photoshop, for months. Now, Adobe is rolling out some AI features for Adobe Express, powered by Firefly, a proprietary generative AI model. The features have been available in beta for a few months but are finally seeing a stable release and becoming available to subscribers worldwide.
The revamped Adobe Express works as an all-in-one design tool to create social media content, PDFs, videos, brand kits, and other visually-compelling materials without having graphic design software proficiency. Similar to Canva and Microsoft Designer, Express is an online tool.
Some of the latest innovations that make Adobe Express an all-in-one editor include new video templates, multiple page templates, animations, and design elements; PDF support to create, edit, and enhance documents; text-to-image AI ability to generate images with a prompt; actions like removing the background in both images and videos; converting to GIFs; and more.
"With groundbreaking innovations and generative AI at the core of Express, we're empowering an ever-expanding user base with an AI-first, all-in-one tool that makes content creation fast, easy and fun," shared Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president for Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe. "The all-new Express is revolutionizing how people turn ideas into stunning content, and we're just getting started with exciting innovations across image creation, design, video, audio, PDFs and more still to come."
Adobe touts that AI-generated content created with Express is "designed to be safe for commercial use." This is because the company's generative AI model, Adobe Firefly, was trained on the library of Adobe Stock images, for which the company owns the royalty.
This same model powers Photohop's generative fill and generative expand tools, allowing users to create AI-generated content to fill an area outside of the image they're working on.
Users can access a limited version of Adobe Express for free with Adobe Firefly features like using AI to generate images and text effects, access to the royalty-free Adobe Stock library of content, get ten PDF quick actions per month, and more.
A monthly $10 subscription unlocks all 195 million units of Adobe Stock content, premium video and image templates, unlimited PDF quick actions, over 25,000 licensed Adobe fonts, 100GB of storage, animation controls, and marketing features like brand kit creation and unlimited post scheduling through Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and more.
Adobe Firefly now supports prompts in over 100 languages to accommodate users worldwide, enabling apps that incorporate the model to reach a wider audience than ever before. The latest version of Adobe Express is available on desktop web and will become available for mobile users soon.