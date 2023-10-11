The AirPods Pro 2 are better than ever, and are on sale right now at Amazon

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

If you've Googled "What are the best earbuds?" you may have stumbled across the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. Most people will rave about both, making the choice between the two uniquely challenging.

You can buy the AirPods Pro 2 with the brand-new USB-C port for $199 at Amazon. These earbuds are the best earbuds for Apple users, so you don't want to miss this deal.

Also: The 110 best October Prime Day deals you can buy: Live updates

Apple announced some major hardware and software changes coming to the AirPods Pro 2, and the changes are sure to close the gap Sony created between its earbuds and Apple's. Apple debuted the upgraded AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C charging port, leaving the Lightning charger behind.

Sony first released the XM5 earbuds with a USB-C charging port, and both pairs of earbuds are compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers.

BEST PRICE Apple - AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case (Lightning or USB-C)) Grab the AirPods Pro 2 at their lowest price ever during Amazon's October Prime Day sale. View at Amazon

The new-and-improved AirPods Pro 2 also boast improved dust resistance, as they now have an IP54 rating, making them protected from dust ingress. Previously, the AirPods Pro 2 had an IPX4 rating, and the "X" meant that Apple did not formally test them for dust ingress.

On the other hand, the Sony XM5 buds have an IPX4 rating, but that doesn't mean dust will be a huge problem. Keep your buds' charging port clean, and everything should be peachy keen.

With the release of iOS 17, Apple's latest installment of the iPhone operating system, you'll find some major software updates for the AirPods Pro 2, making both buds' capabilities more similar than ever.

Also: The 26 best October Prime Day headphones deals

Here's why these new iOS 17 features are a big deal.

Prior to iOS 17, Sony's WF-1000XM5 offered more premium software features than the AirPods Pro 2, including Speak to Chat and Adaptive Sound Control.

Sony's Speak to Chat feature pauses the wearer's music when the earbuds detect the wearer is conversing with someone. The earbuds automatically switch to Ambient Sound mode, allowing the wearer to converse without having to remove their earbuds.

Also: The best earbuds of 2023: Expert tested and reviewed

Adaptive Sound Control learns the wearer's frequent locations and automatically adjusts headphone settings like volume and noise cancellation based on surrounding noise levels. If the wearer tends to have noise cancelation on while walking to the bus stop, the WF-1000XM5 will adjust accordingly.

Until iOS 17, the AirPods Pro 2 didn't have either one of these useful features. Now, Apple's Conversation Awareness and Adaptive Audio features operate in the same manner as Sony's Speak to Chat and Adaptive Sound Control features.

Therefore, Apple's two software upgrades eliminate key distinctions between the two earbuds, leaving only three major differences to influence your decision: Price, earbud shape, and device integration.

Jada Jones/ZDNET

The AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249, while Sony's earbuds are $299. Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds are rounded, omitting stems that dangle from the ear. On the other hand, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 sport the traditional bud-attached-to-stem design.

Also: How to choose the best AirPods for you: ZDNET's buying guide

Like all Apple devices, the AirPods Pro 2 work best with other Apple devices. If you don't have Apple devices, you'll miss out on key features such as Personalized Spatial Audio and automatically switching your AirPods from one device to another.

With the software update, the AirPods Pro 2 will be more compatible with the Vision Pro, Apple's mixed-reality headset. Users can enjoy 20-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio only when connected to the Vision Pro since both devices share Apple's upgraded H2 audio chip.

But the WF-1000XM5 earbuds have multipoint connection, enabling you to connect your earbuds to two devices and seamlessly switch audio from one connected device to the other. Also, the Sony Connect companion app offers comprehensive EQ settings no matter your device's operating system.