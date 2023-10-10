/>
The 15 best headphones deals for October Prime Day

Looking for a new pair of headphones or some to gift? Here are some of the best headphone deals you can find during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Written by Jada Jones, Associate Editor on

Amazon's October Prime Day sale starts today, and if you're looking for a new pair of headphones or thinking ahead to your holiday gift list, you'll find lots of popular options on sale now. It's a great time to buy, with deeply discounted prices ahead of the Black Friday frenzy. 

Also: The 100+ best October Prime Day deals you can buy: Live updates

Whether you want over-ear headphones with active noise canceling, Bluetooth earbuds meant for exercising, or affordable headphones for casual listening, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals for headphones during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Best early headphones deals for October Prime Day

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Save $80
Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones and case lying on a wooden table
Jada Jones/ZDNET
  • Current price: $300
  • Original price: $380

If you have high expectations for your headphones, you'll enjoy the Sennheiser Momentum 4. Their high-quality build, professional-grade sound quality, and long-lasting battery make them a pair of the best headphones out there. Get them today at their lowest price ever.

Read the review: Sennheiser Momentum 4 hands-on: The best headphones for detail-oriented listeners

View now at Amazon

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Save $52
Sony WH-CH720N over-ear headphones
Jada Jones/ZDNET
  • Current price: $98
  • Original price: $150

Sony's WH-CH720N headphones are the company's lightest headset ever, weighing in at 192 grams. The WH-CH720N share many of the same internal audio components as Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones, making them an affordable alternative to their high-quality counterpart.

View now at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Save $49
airpods-max
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $499
  • Original price: $550

Apple AirPods Max are some of the hottest headphones out there. They have industry-leading audio features, like noise-cancelation and Transparency Mode, and integrate seamlessly with your other Apple devices. These headphones are usually $550, so be sure to snag a pair while they're on sale.

Read the review: AirPods Max: Stunning sound and performance

View now at Amazon

Edifier WH950NB Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

Save $40
Edifer WH950NB headphones in Ivory on a wooden table
Jada Jones/ZDNET
  • Current price: $140
  • Original price: $180

The Edifier WH950NB headphones are an affordable alternative to Bose and Sony. They offer all-day comfort, an extended battery life, and high-quality sound. If you're looking for a great pair of headphones that don't break the bank, look no further.

Read the review: Edifier WH950NB headphones: An affordable alternative to Bose and Sony

View now at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort II Wireless Earbuds

Save $79
bose quietcomfort II earbuds and case
Christina Darby/ZDNET
  • Current price: $199
  • Original price: $299

Bose's QuietComfort II earbuds offer a snug fit, high-quality sound, and all-day battery life. These earbuds are a close second to Apple's AirPods Pro and work well with both iOS and Android operating systems. Get them today at their lowest price ever.

Read the review: Step aside, AirPods. There's a new ANC champion in town

View now at Amazon

More Prime Day 2023 headphones deals

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days begins Tuesday, October 10, and ends Wednesday, October 11.

The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT.

How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best pair of headphones?

We try a lot of headphones at ZDNET, and finding the best pair for you heavily depends on your headphone needs. If you want a pair of headphones for traveling, working, or studying, you'll want headphones like the Apple AirPods Max, Sennheiser Momentum 4, and Bose 700.

For strenuous and sweaty workouts, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Beats Powerbeats Pro offer long battery life, high portability, and a sweatproof design.

