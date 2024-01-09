'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best CES 2024 gadgets you can buy right now
The world's largest tech show is well underway: CES 2024 has brought lots of wild and innovative tech, from transparent TVs to a robotic pillow that can help you stop snoring (really). And while some of those products may never actually hit stores, there are a ton of cool and helpful gadgets unveiled at the show that you can buy or preorder right now.
Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech
Read on for the best tech we've seen so far on the ground at CES 2024 that you can actually buy.
Anker's MagGo Power Bank (6,600mAh) uses Qi2 technology to snap onto the back of compatible Apple and Android phones, and deliver up to one full charge. It also doubles as a phone stand. Buy it for $70 today.
Review: Anker's new Qi2 MagGo Power Bank offers a bonus feature for iPhone users
Garmin's latest Lily smartwatch is designed for those who want a smaller, more stylish smartwatch that still offers access to Garmin's health and wellness features. You can buy one in a variety of colors and band materials now, starting at $249.
HP's latest gaming laptop weighs 3.6 lbs, and features a 2.8K 120 Hz VRR OLED display, up to 11.5 hours of battery life, top-of-the-line heat dissipation, and local AI through its Intel and NVIDIA processors. It's available for preorder now starting at $1,499. The 16-inch version will be available on Wednesday.
If you want to keep tabs on your dog with an AirTag tracker, this Dog Collar for AirTag from Catalyst can hold an AirTag in a waterproof Catalyst Clip-It case so it never gets lost. You can pre-order the collar now for $25 and it will ship in January. The Catalyst Clip-It Case for AirTag is available now for $35.
Satechi's new $99 SM1 keyboard is the company's first for both Windows and Mac devices. The rechargeable keyboard features a 75% layout with low-profile, high-quality mechanical switches. It's backlit and features 14 different backlight patterns, and there's also a lockscreen shortcut key for added security on Macs.
If you miss actually pushing buttons while you text, this attachable case accessory from Click provides iPhone users with a full physical keyboard, without consuming any of the device's screen real estate. You can buy one now starting at $139.
The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra is a powerful smart hybrid whole-house battery generator and backup system, that could power essential appliances in a home for up to a month in the event of a power outage or natural disaster. Right now it's on sale for $800 off its usual price of $5,799.
Review: EcoFlow's largest backup battery is one of the most impressive power solutions I've tested
The Nanoleaf Skylight Smart Modular Ceiling Light is a set of square light panels that are meant to be installed on the ceiling, with a flush-mount design and a wide array of color options to choose from. Installation involves hard-wiring one panel, like when replacing an existing light fixture, and users can subsequently add up to 100 additional squares that you can control via an app. It's available for preorder right now starting at $250, and will ship in late January.
We weren't kidding about the pillow: The Motion Pillow uses AI to help tackle snoring problems and give you a better night's sleep. The AI Motion System detects a user's snoring and slowly inflates airbags to lift their head and open their airway to reduce it. The accompanying app tracks sleep data, including snoring time, airbag operation time, sleep score, sleep time, and even recordings of your snoring to play back later. It usually costs $699, but it's 40% off during CES, retailing at $420.