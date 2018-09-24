The biggest insights and trends in digital transformation for 2019

Perhaps the biggest surprise of all about digital transformation isn't that large scale change is hard. It's safe to say that's now well established and widely known. It's how to do it repeatably and sustainably that appears to be the key.

We've also learned along the way that digital change is often more about the people involved and affected by it than it is about the technology.

Yet we've witnessed a growing number of challenges with technological change as well, with the rule of thumb being the larger, older, and more distant the organization originally was from the technology industry, the more significant the technical challenges have been.

First, the good news. The majority of organizations have now embarked on some form of digital transformation in the last several years. This may be just be in a certain function, like marketing or supply chain, or it might be more coordinated transformation across functions like customer experience or digitization of products and services. Whatever focus it takes, the challenges and top issues have increasingly begun to form a pattern across types of transformation as well as industries and geographies as a whole.

Digital Transformation: A Top Business Priority for 2019

We'll get those patterns shortly. First, let's take a brief look at the current motivations for engaging in what is otherwise a difficult, expensive, disruptive, and distracting activity in the first place.

On reason for all the attention: On average, most organizations believe that half of their revenue will come from digital channels by 2020. Furthermore, the World Economic Forum estimates that the overall economic value of digital transformation to business and society will top $100 trillion by 2025. Other similar data are easy to find. These represent vital macroeconomic trends that are the most significant attainable new business potential for the typical enterprise. Any way you look at it, the largest growth opportunities that most organizations can access now is to better seize the white space in these rapidly expanding digital markets.

The latest trends in digital transformation for next year reflect some particularly hard won lessons from the last few years, on both the business and technology sides. It's worthwhile taking the time to understand how these insights came about, as organizations earlier in the journey can avoid making many of the same painful, expensive, and time-consuming realizations along the way. As they say, one useful definition of 'smart' is not making all the mistakes oneself. Wise organizations can potentially cut years off their efforts by understanding what those ahead of them on the journey ultimately learned.

Here's how the business and technology trends for digital transformation (DT) are shaping up for 2019:

Digital Transformation in 2019: The Business Trends

Digital Transformation in 2019: The Tech Trends

Make no mistake: Addressing each of these digital transformation issues is a tall order, even for very well resourced organizations. Yet failing to do so will leave vital competitive gaps open while missing on the full measure of the very real levels revenue and profitability that more assertive focus on these top digital transformation opportunities and challenges would gain the typical organization next year. It's one of the reasons why a new mindset is required for digital transformation, to solve problems in digital native ways that traditional IT is not prepared or able to.

For many organizations, it's also now budget season for 2019. This means it's time to ensure your organization is focusing on funding for the key items and strategies above that will deliver lasting improvement to your digital transformation efforts.

Finally, I often comment on how much we don't learn from others' journeys in the digital space. To better succeed, digital leaders should share their lessons learned and take lessons from others. It's certainly an era fraught with tremendous opportunity and vast challenges, yet by pooling our knowledge, I believe 2019 will be the best year yet for digital change, transformation, and modernization efforts. Let's hope we largely address most of the issues above for 2020.

