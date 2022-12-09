The new DJI Mini 3 is aimed at beginners but has plenty of pro features

All new DJI Mini 3 Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

If you're looking for a starter drone, I highly recommend checking out the all-new DJI Mini 3, the successor to the highly popular Mini 2, and an entry-level version of the very capable Mini 3 Pro.

I make no secret of the fact that out of all my drones, the Mini 3 Pro is my favorite (yes, even beating the Mavic 3). I like the portability and freedom that the compact sub-249g drone offers.

The Mini 3 takes many of the good bits of the Mini 3 Pro, adds more battery life, and drops the starting price by $200.

DJI Mini 3 specs

Take-off Weight : 248g

: 248g Max Horizontal Speed : 16 m/s

: 16 m/s Max Flight Time : 38 mins with Intelligent Flight Battery/51 mins with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus (sold separately)

: 38 mins with Intelligent Flight Battery/51 mins with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus (sold separately) Max Wind Speed Resistance : 10.7 m/s (Level 5)

: 10.7 m/s (Level 5) Image Sensor : 1/1.3-inch CMOS, 12-megapixels

: 1/1.3-inch CMOS, 12-megapixels Lens : 82.1° field of view, 24 mm equivalent, f/1.7

: 82.1° field of view, 24 mm equivalent, f/1.7 Photo Format : JPEG/DNG (RAW)

: JPEG/DNG (RAW) Max Video Resolution : 4K (3840×2160)@24/25/30 fps

: 4K (3840×2160)@24/25/30 fps Sensors: Downward-facing

So what you get when you buy a Mini 3 is a flying, stabilized 4K/12-megapixel camera with a theoretical range of 10km (way beyond what you should ever take it), and a rated flight time of 38 minutes with the included battery and 51 minutes with the optional Intelligent Flight Battery Plus packs.

DJI's quoted flight times are, in my experience, very optimistic, and I'd say you're going to get real-world flight times closer to 28/40 minutes.

Those are still very good flight times.

The standard kit comes with the DJI RC-N1 controller with no screen (you use your smartphone), but there's an option to upgrade to the DJI RC controller that has a built-in display that adds $140 to the price.

There's also a "Fly More Combo" option that adds two additional 38-min Intelligent Flight Batteries, a two-way charging hub, a shoulder bag, spare propellers, and a few other bits.

So, where does the Mini 3 differ from the Mini 3 Pro?

The Mini 3 is a highly capable drone, but doesn't have the obstacle avoidance sensors found in the Mini 3 Pro DJI

Well, in exchange for a few minutes more flight time, you lose two main things: 4K recording at 60 frames per second and the forward/read-facing sensors.

Yes, just like the Mini 2, the Mini 3 doesn't have obstacle avoidance sensors and only has a downward-facing sensor for landing. While I never trust sensors, they're nice to have, especially when flying close to the tree line or around buildings.

Are those sensors worth the extra $200? That's something for you to decide. Or do you want to save even more money and pick up the Mini 2, starting at $449?