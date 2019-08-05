The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are cheaper than ever on Amazon right now

Google wants to take the smart out of the smart home ZDNet's Chris Matyszczyk claims that there’s nothing worse than living with someone -- or something -- that’s too clever by half. Read more: https://zd.net/2YIFUkl

Google is likely a couple of months away from unveiling the next Pixel smartphone, so, of course, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are on sale -- at possibly their lowest prices ever -- on Amazon.

Amazon has taken $150 off the 64GB Pixel 3 and $280 off the Pixel 3 XL in white or black. We've price-tracked these models and discovered they're now cheaper than they were on Prime Day last month, and they appear to be at their lowest price ever on Amazon. During our digging, we found they were reduced even further on Black Friday last year, but only through a few channels like Best Buy and Verizon.

In other words, you likely won't be able to get these phones at a lower price, unless you want to wait until the holidays, by which time the new Pixel 4 will probably be available and also slightly discounted for a limited time.

Google launched the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL last autumn. They both feature a Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM. The Pixel 3 is essentially the same phone as the Pixel 3 XL, save for the smaller 5.5-inch 1080 x 2160 HD display (versus a 6.3-inch Quad HD 1440 x 2960 display). It also typically costs $100 less than the Pixel 3 XL.

