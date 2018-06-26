The Trade Desk launches Koa AI system, more automation for marketers

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is rolling out a new artificial intelligence system dubbed Koa that aims to analyze advertising returns and automate the optimization process.

Koa is leveraging the company's data set and almost 9 billon queries a second to make recommendations to better reach target audiences and improve efficiency.

According to The Trade Desk, its latest update has Koa, planning tools and a new interface that sets it up as a next-gen platform. In addition to Koa, the company is releasing a media planning tool called The Trade Desk Planner that provides insights and high level strategy. The interface, called Megagon, integrates Koa recommendations and enables easy access to budgeting and optimization tools.

The Trade Desk Planner will be able to provide simulations on media mix and give chief marketing officers a high level view of their entire ad spend in one place. The Trade Desk has integrations with more than 135 data partners and more than 110 inventory partners globally.

CEO Jeff Green is launching The Trade Desk revamp at an event in Singapore. Tim Sims, senior vice president of inventory partnerships at The Trade Desk, said Koa was built by compiling data on how buyers use its platform.

"If I'm at an agency I log in, look at the campaign and ad groups and then go to a strategy meeting. I'm looking for problems like underdelivery and what needs to be solved," explained Sims. "After going to meetings maybe I do some optimization."

Koa is designed to give ad traders more time to optimize campaigns to deliver results, said Sims, who added that the company's algorithms can automate decisions about which vendor to use when selling across devices.

"Koa can take over manual decisions and introduce new concepts and micro optimizations," said Tims.