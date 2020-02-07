The very best tech deals happening this weekend

Sales galore on top tech from the top brands.

Retailers will use any excuse to put on a sale, and with Presidents' Day and Valentine's Day both around the corner, we're noticing tons of tech deals popping up at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and other stores. Here are a few of the best discounts we've spotted on headphones, smart speakers, TVs, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and other gadgets.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review. 

Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation)

Deal price: $30 (from $50)

2020-02-07-at-3-44-52-pm.jpg

Amazon's latest Echo Dot is $20 off right now. This is the company's most compact speaker. It features Alexa, so you can use your voice to play music, ask questions, and control other compatible smart devices.

View Now at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5

Deal price: $65 (from $90)

2020-02-07-at-3-43-48-pm.jpg

Amazon's most compact smart display, the Echo Show 5, is on sale for just $65 at Amazon. It features Alexa and can help you watch movies, make video calls, check the weather, and more -- all hands-free.

View Now at Amazon

Amazon Kindle

Deal price: $65 (from $90)

2020-02-07-at-3-46-36-pm.jpg

The 2019 version of the Kindle is on sale for a limited time. The is an e-reader with a glare-free 6-inch display, 4GB of storage, and a battery charge that can last for weeks.

View Now at Amazon

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (32GB, latest model)

Deal price: $250 (from $330)

2020-02-07-at-3-46-55-pm.jpg

The latest model Apple's entry-level iPad is on sale at Best Buy. This is a 10.2-inch tablet with 32GB of storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It's available in Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.

View Now at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s (15.6-inch)

Deal price: $359 (from $499)

2020-02-07-at-3-49-50-pm.jpg

This budget laptop comes with a decent set of specs, including 8GB of RAM, a Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor, and 256GB of storage. It's hard to spot deals on this particular model, so it's worth checking out.

View Now at Walmart

Acer Chromebook 14

Deal price: $159 (from $300)

2020-02-07-at-4-22-53-pm.jpg

This 14-inch Chromebook is pretty standard-looking, but it does come with a quad-core processor, which is hard to find at this price, plus 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Walmart is also including a protective sleeve.

View Now at Walmart

Lenovo S330 14-inch Chromebook

Deal price: $169 (from $299)

2020-02-07-at-3-55-09-pm.jpg

This laptop has a 14-inch HD display. You also get 32GB SSD storage and 4GB of RAM, which comes standard. And, at this price, it's about $10 cheaper than we've been seeing it over the past few months.

View Now at Walmart

Beats Powerbeats 3:

Deal price: $89 (from $119)

2020-02-07-at-3-56-49-pm.jpg

Apple's Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for only $80 at Walmart. You get that discount on a few of the more colorful earbuds, but if you want a basic black pair, there's a set on sale for $110 right now, as well.

View Now at Walmart

Bose SoundSport true wireless earbuds

Deal price: $199 (from $249)

2020-02-07-at-3-57-48-pm.jpg

These are truly wireless earbuds from one of the best-known makers of audio products and headphones. They're actually on sale as part of Walmart's ongoing Valentine's Day sales.

View Now at Walmart

Bose QuietComfort 35 (Pink)

Deal price: $279 (from $349)

2020-02-07-at-3-59-58-pm.jpg

If comfort is more your thing, check out these over-ear noise cancellation cans. Only the pink color is on sale.

View Now at Walmart

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds

Deal price: $198 (from $229)

2020-02-07-at-4-01-04-pm.jpg

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are considered some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. Those of you who don't want to go with the AirPods and want a premium sound experience should look no further.

View Now at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds

Deal price: $90 (from $130)

2020-02-07-at-4-04-08-pm.jpg

Amazon's Echo Buds on sale at a $40 discount -- the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds.  They feature Alexa and can stream music, make calls, and get directions.

View Now at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds

Deal price: $199 (from $250)

2020-02-07-at-4-05-19-pm.jpg

These Apple wireless earbuds are more for sporty types. You don't get noise cancellation, but there is comfort and an ear grip design to help keep a snug fit and ensure the buds won't slip during exercise.

View Now at Amazon

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

Deal price: $169 (from $199)

2020-02-07-at-4-06-01-pm.jpg

The latest model Apple AirPods come with a wireless charging case that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging pad or using a lightning connector. This is the best price you'll find on these buds.

View Now at Walmart

Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones

Deal price: $190 ($300)

2020-02-07-at-4-07-10-pm.jpg

Apple's iconic on-ear headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery and feature Bluetooth so you can connect with your device for mobile listening. They're not too fancy, but they're a tried-and-trusted set of cans.

View Now at Walmart

Apple Watch 4 (GPS, 40mm)

Deal price: $249 (from $399)

2020-02-07-at-4-10-30-pm.jpg

The 40mm Apple Watch 4 with GPS is on sale at Best Buy. You can use it to track activity, workouts, and calories burned. It also offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

View Now at Best Buy

JVC 49-inch FHD Roku TV

Deal price: $220 (from $350)

2020-02-07-at-4-12-57-pm.jpg

This 49-inch budget TV has Roku built-in, so you can stream Netflix, Hulu, and more.

View Now at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum

Deal price: $244 (from $330)

2020-02-07-at-4-13-58-pm.jpg

Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for a limited time. It works with Amazon Alexa and the compatible app, so you can schedule your vacuum sessions from anywhere.

View Now at Walmart

ZDNet Recommends

Related Topics:

Laptops PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers

More from Élyse Betters-Picaro

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3