The very best tech deals happening this weekend

Retailers will use any excuse to put on a sale, and with Presidents' Day and Valentine's Day both around the corner, we're noticing tons of tech deals popping up at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and other stores. Here are a few of the best discounts we've spotted on headphones, smart speakers, TVs, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and other gadgets.
Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation)
Deal price: $30 (from $50)
Amazon's latest Echo Dot is $20 off right now. This is the company's most compact speaker. It features Alexa, so you can use your voice to play music, ask questions, and control other compatible smart devices.
Amazon Echo Show 5
Deal price: $65 (from $90)
Amazon's most compact smart display, the Echo Show 5, is on sale for just $65 at Amazon. It features Alexa and can help you watch movies, make video calls, check the weather, and more -- all hands-free.
Amazon Kindle
Deal price: $65 (from $90)
The 2019 version of the Kindle is on sale for a limited time. The is an e-reader with a glare-free 6-inch display, 4GB of storage, and a battery charge that can last for weeks.
Apple iPad 10.2-inch (32GB, latest model)
Deal price: $250 (from $330)
The latest model Apple's entry-level iPad is on sale at Best Buy. This is a 10.2-inch tablet with 32GB of storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It's available in Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s (15.6-inch)
Deal price: $359 (from $499)
This budget laptop comes with a decent set of specs, including 8GB of RAM, a Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor, and 256GB of storage. It's hard to spot deals on this particular model, so it's worth checking out.
Acer Chromebook 14
Deal price: $159 (from $300)
This 14-inch Chromebook is pretty standard-looking, but it does come with a quad-core processor, which is hard to find at this price, plus 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Walmart is also including a protective sleeve.
Lenovo S330 14-inch Chromebook
Deal price: $169 (from $299)
This laptop has a 14-inch HD display. You also get 32GB SSD storage and 4GB of RAM, which comes standard. And, at this price, it's about $10 cheaper than we've been seeing it over the past few months.
Beats Powerbeats 3:
Deal price: $89 (from $119)
Apple's Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for only $80 at Walmart. You get that discount on a few of the more colorful earbuds, but if you want a basic black pair, there's a set on sale for $110 right now, as well.
Bose SoundSport true wireless earbuds
Deal price: $199 (from $249)
These are truly wireless earbuds from one of the best-known makers of audio products and headphones. They're actually on sale as part of Walmart's ongoing Valentine's Day sales.
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Pink)
Deal price: $279 (from $349)
If comfort is more your thing, check out these over-ear noise cancellation cans. Only the pink color is on sale.
Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds
Deal price: $198 (from $229)
The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are considered some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. Those of you who don't want to go with the AirPods and want a premium sound experience should look no further.
Amazon Echo Buds
Deal price: $90 (from $130)
Amazon's Echo Buds on sale at a $40 discount -- the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds. They feature Alexa and can stream music, make calls, and get directions.
Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds
Deal price: $199 (from $250)
These Apple wireless earbuds are more for sporty types. You don't get noise cancellation, but there is comfort and an ear grip design to help keep a snug fit and ensure the buds won't slip during exercise.
Apple AirPods with wireless charging case
Deal price: $169 (from $199)
The latest model Apple AirPods come with a wireless charging case that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging pad or using a lightning connector. This is the best price you'll find on these buds.
Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones
Deal price: $190 ($300)
Apple's iconic on-ear headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery and feature Bluetooth so you can connect with your device for mobile listening. They're not too fancy, but they're a tried-and-trusted set of cans.
Apple Watch 4 (GPS, 40mm)
Deal price: $249 (from $399)
The 40mm Apple Watch 4 with GPS is on sale at Best Buy. You can use it to track activity, workouts, and calories burned. It also offers continuous heart rate monitoring.
JVC 49-inch FHD Roku TV
Deal price: $220 (from $350)
This 49-inch budget TV has Roku built-in, so you can stream Netflix, Hulu, and more.
iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum
Deal price: $244 (from $330)
Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for a limited time. It works with Amazon Alexa and the compatible app, so you can schedule your vacuum sessions from anywhere.
