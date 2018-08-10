These are the best Samsung Note 9 preorder deals

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate. Plus: You'll find more Cheapskate deals on CNET.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has arrived, bringing with it a smarter camera, a sophisticated new pen and a price tag designed to make accountants cry: $1,000 for the 128GB model, $1,250 for 512GB.

Fortunately, there are ways to save on Samsung's new flagship, which you can now preorder from a variety of sources. Here's a quick roundup of the best Note 9 deals:

Preorder the Note 9 from Sam's Club and you'll get a $200 Sam's Club gift card and your choice of AKG noise-cancelling headphones (a $299 value) or a Fortnite game bundle ($149 value).

Preorder the Note 9 from Sprint and you can get it for $20.83 per month as part of an 18-month Sprint Flex lease. You can then choose a 2GB data plan for $40 per month or an unlimited plan for $60-70 per month (depending on options).

Preorder the Note 9 from Best Buy and you can save up to $200 with a "qualified activation" (meaning you sign up for a plan with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon). You also get your choice between the two freebies mentioned in the Sam's Club deal, above. And if you have an eligible phone to trade in, you can save as much as $450 on an unlocked Note 9. (Samsung proper has the same basic offers.)

These are my top picks, but if you're looking for other options, check out CNET's roundup of all the ways to preorder a Galaxy Note 9.

Also, keep in mind that these prices do not, of course, include service, and that you may have to sign up for a lengthy lease agreement unless you're buying the phone outright.

If you really want to save money, wait: The Galaxy Note 8 debuted at around $900, but is currently selling for $750 -- and has been for a few months. If you don't mind working with last year's flagship, you'll definitely pay less.