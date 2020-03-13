This cable could stop you damaging your iPhone or iPad

Hardware 2.0 readers seem to love the 20-pin USB-C magnetic breakaway connectors. But what about iPhone and iPad users? Are they left out?
No. There is a solution out there that brings a breakaway connector to the iPhone and iPads.
Australian company Volta has you covered with the Volta 2.0. The cable is available in a variety of lengths, from 0.25m to 2m, and comes with a magnetic end with interchangeable tips for Lightning, microUSB, and USB-C.
2020-03-13-15-13-34.jpg
The microUSB tip means that those with older devices can also make use of breakaway.
Must read: The ultimate MacBook Pro accessory just got cheaper
The Volta 2.0 cables are braided in nylon -- available in black, blue, silver, and red -- and are designed to be snag-free thanks to the shoulders built into the ends. The cable has an all-round nice, premium feel.
I've tested the Volta 2.0 cable, and it works well. The interchangeable tips are well made and fit well, and the N-52 grade neodymium magnet is the right balance between being strong enough to hold the tip in place in use, and weak enough to give way when it needs to, preventing you from damaging your device or dragging it to the ground.
But there's one drawback.
The cable is only available in USB-A, so fast-charging for the iPhone using USB-C is not available. This is a shame, because Volta make a USB-C cable with a breakaway tip, but as yet does not have a Lightning tip for it.
Other than not supporting fast charging, the Volta 2.0 is a great cable. And with prices starting at $18 (you get one cable and two tips of your choice), you're not paying much of a premium for the breakaway connector. Volta also makes a Volta 2.0 with a right-angle end too.
See also:
- Apple: This is how you should disinfect your iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- This Raspberry Pi-powered LEGO robot brute-force attacked an iPhone to find out what PIN codes are blacklisted
- An iOS glitch could be wearing out your iPhone's battery prematurely
- Coronavirus might make new iPhones hard to find
- Save up to $130 on the super-fast Samsung T5 external portable SSDs
- COVID-19 coronavirus: Changes I've made to my home office to make it cleaner, healthier, and safer
- Coronavirus, flu and other nasties: What if your job involves handling other people's dirty gadgets?
- Flagship Android smartphones lose their value twice as fast as iPhones
- Work from home: Essential gadgets and gear for productivity and good health
- Why coronavirus will mean no Apple WWDC 2020
- Don't waste your money on these Apple products: March 2020
Join Discussion