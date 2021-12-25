This cybersecurity certification prep bundle is just $34

StackCommerce

Cybersecurity is fundamental to any IT role. And as public and private organizations become more aware of the risks, cybersecurity will increasingly move towards the center of IT careers. The A to Z Cyber Security & IT Certification Training Bundle is engineered to help anyone in IT, or looking to start an IT career, lay a foundation in operational cybersecurity, or brush up on their skills.

Each of these twelve courses is taught by Mohamed Atef, a senior penetration tester who's also certified as an instructor. With over 20 years of experience, Atef builds each course around the theory and concepts before applying them to real-life software and examples.

All are self-paced and broken up into concise lectures of five to fifteen minutes each that allow you to learn whenever you have a moment. All you need is access to the internet.

If you're new to white-hat hacking work, the bundle begins with a "from scratch" course that discusses the basics of penetration testing and digital security. There are similar courses on finding exploits, developing and deploying an ethical hacking toolkit, and SQL injections, all with practice problems to build and refine your skills.

Then the bundle delves into what's needed for certifications, from basic credentials like the CompTIA Security+ certification to more involved certifications involving cloud computing, network protection, and more. Each course is designed to help you pass the exam on your first try, yet they can also be picked up if you're looking to brush up on skills or better understand the exam in general. A certification is an ideal way to advance your IT career, and this bundle will help you move up the ladder with an education that fits your needs.

