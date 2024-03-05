'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This monster 240W charger has features I've never seen on other accessories
ZDNET's key takeaways
- Baseus 240W, 5-port smart USB-C GaN desktop charger, available from Amazon for the discounted price of $170.
- Powerful, offers USB-C, USB-A, and DC outputs, and can charge two laptops simultaneously.
- Big, heavy, and the four-foot power cord means this charger isn't well suited to travel use.
Gallium nitride technology (GaN) has revolutionized chargers, allowing them to be smaller, more powerful, and to run cooler. Top-tier manufacturers are using this technology in their latest chargers, equipping them with a variety of ports and features.
One such charger is the Baseus 240W, 5-port smart USB-C GaN desktop charger with LED display. This is a beast of a charger that is perfect on any gamer or professional's desk.View at Amazon
Baseus 240W, 5-port smart USB-C GaN desktop charger features
- Charge two laptops simultaneous with a maximum power of 140W for one laptop and 100W for the other
- 3 x USB-C (140W max), 1 x USB-A (30W max), 1 x DC port (240W max)
- Immersive, edge-to-edge LCD display
- Advanced cooling technology that makes use of glue-fill techniques and graphene
- Bluetooth control using Baseus smart app
- 4-foot power cord
- Includes 240W USB-C to USB-C cable
With this Baseus charger, you get the best of both worlds -- an extension cord with a smart power adapter on the business end that's capable of a max output of 240W.
The power adapter includes three USB-C ports that support Power Delivery (PD) 3.1 (up to 140W) and PD 3.0 (up to 100W), as well as a USB-A port for legacy devices (with a maximum output of 30W).
There's also a DC barrel connector for charging various laptops, and to offer even better compatibility, the kit comes with a number of adapters. While many high-end laptops now use USB-C for charging, a fair few still use a DC barrel jack, either because it's legacy or the unit needs more power than USB-C can muster.
If you need DC power, it's there. If you don't, you still have a powerful USB power adapter that can push a combined power of 238W through the four USB ports. That's breathtakingly impressive output.
The unit comes with a 240W USB-C-to-USB-C cable, and a variety of DC cable adapters to suit different laptops.
On top of these features, there's also a touch-sensitive monochrome LCD display on the front of the charger that shows the power being drawn on each port, along with the total power consumption of the attached devices.
The screen is bright enough to be seen in sunshine, yet it's not so bright as to become annoying when used on a desk in low-light conditions.
The built-in touch pad is used to turn the display on and off, and to reset the unit to factory settings.
I've carried out all my usual tests on this charger, from thermal tests onto checking to see if the outputs are as the spec sheet claims. The unit passed all these tests with flying colors.
There's also an app that can be used to view and control some of the basic features of the charger. That's a a useful extra if you like controlling things with an app.
ZDNET's buying advice
Upon first laying eyes on the Baseus 240W, 5-port smart USB-C GaN desktop charger, I expected it to be expensive. While $200 is not cheap, if you consider its power output and the utility of the display, the price feels reasonable, and the big bucks are a fair exchange for the device you are getting.
And for a limited time, you can get $30 off this unit on Amazon -- just remember to click the coupon to get this amazing deal.