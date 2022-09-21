This refurbished HP ProBook x360 costs just $230

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
Budget-conscious digital nomads and other professionals who frequently travel understand how vital a lightweight laptop can be. The sweet spot usually lands under three pounds and has at least 8GB of memory and an SSD for fast boot times.
The problem is that even laptops with these specs can be expensive, and experiencing damage, loss, or theft can be devastating. Fortunately, you can get a travel-friendly laptop on a tight budget during our Refurbished Event, running September 17 through 30. This 2013 HP ProBook x360 offers respectable performance for only $229.99. You don't even need a coupon code!
This HP laptop has a grade "A" refurbished rating, which means it arrives in near-mint condition with minimal exterior blemishes, if any. So you get to enjoy all of the great features of this 2013 unit for a lower cost. One customer even rated it five stars, sharing, "You would never know it is refurbished, unit is pristine. Fast. Plenty of storage for my needs. Arrived very quickly and was very well packaged."
This laptop offers excellent connectivity, including WiFi and Bluetooth support and Ethernet, HDMI, and VGA ports, which are often scarce in such small and lightweight laptops. You also get a headphone jack, two USB 3.0 ports, and a USB-C port.
Measuring just 2.98 lbs, the ProBook x360 comes with Windows 10 Pro preinstalled. The processor, RAM, and storage combo provide fast, smooth performance optimized for maximum productivity. Meanwhile, the 11.6-inch touchscreen display offers a 1,366x768 resolution and, together with Intel HD graphics, brings precise details and colors to your content for the best user experience.
During our Refurbished Event, which ends September 30, you can get this HP ProBook x360 for only $229.99, with all the same great features from when it was initially released in 2013.