Improve your productivity and online security with 66% off on a five-year Control D plan

Navigating the digital world can sometimes feel overwhelming as you try to ensure you're protected while accessing your favorite content. Fortunately, there's a one-touch solution for taking control of your digital life without sacrificing performance or productivity. In fact, Control D can actually improve them both. And new users can currently get a five-year subscription for just $39.99.
Control D provides enhanced security and performance, allowing you to browse faster. You can also boost your productivity by blocking the content you don't want to see when you don't want to see it. Control D lets you create a productivity schedule and enforce it. Most importantly, you can keep your kids safer — Control D offers tools that help protect them as they navigate the Internet on their own.
You can choose from 10,000 custom rules and block more than 300 services. In addition to 15 native blocklist filters, Control D includes many popular blocklists from third parties. And it's all very user-friendly; you won't have to download or install any applications to get started! You can access the platform on both desktop and mobile, and you can find tutorials in the web control panel.
This subscription allows you to provide complete security for up to 10 devices at a time, with different rules for each device. Simply create a unique browsing profile for each of your family's devices under a single account. It's easy to see why Control D has a perfect five-star rating on Product Hunt.
Except for anything requiring proxies, which you can use for all types of unblocking and location spoofing, this deal includes everything in the Full Control Plan. So you can work, study, shop, and play online worry-free for the next five years.
Start protecting your family while blocking ads, being more productive, and browsing faster. Get a five-year subscription to Control D today while it's available to new users for just $39.99, down 66% from the usual $120 subscription price.