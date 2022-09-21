This refurbished iPad mini 4 is $400 off

StackCommerce

Between remote work and travel, the world is more transient than ever. And fortunately, there's no reason why you can't stay productive and entertained no matter where you are. With a tablet, you don't even need to haul around a laptop when you want to watch movies or take care of a bit of business when out and about. And if you're on the hunt for an affordable option, check out this Apple iPad mini 4, available for $289.99 during our Refurbished Event.

This refurbished 2019 Apple iPad mini 4 has a thin design, 10-hour battery life, and weighs just 0.67lb. It's an ultralight computing powerhouse you can take virtually anywhere. It'll hit your doorstep with iPadOS 15 preinstalled, and its Apple A8 processor is capable of handling many tasks you'd ordinarily use a computer for, such as streaming video, browsing photos, and even performing more power-intensive tasks

The 7.9-inch screen has a 2,048x1,536 resolution that clearly displays your favorite videos and books, your emails, web browser, and other content. Even better, the multi-touch screen allows you to navigate with the touch of a finger.

Not only can you capture incredible photos and record HD videos with the 8MP iSight camera, but the 1.2MP front camera allows you to FaceTime in high definition. And with 128GB of integrated storage, there's enough space to save plenty of those videos and photos and download your favorite games, apps, and other media.

Of course, the iPad's AirPort lets you access home and public networks, while Bluetooth 4.2 can connect to accessories like earbuds wireless earbuds. Can't find a WiFi hotspot? This iPad mini also supports 4G; you just need to supply your own SIM card. Since it's unlocked, the SIM can be from any carrier, so you can stay connected at home and abroad.

This 2019 iPad mini 4 has a grade "B" refurbished rating, meaning it might have light dents and scratches on the body. It comes in the original Apple box with tempered glass preinstalled, a wall charger, a Lightning cable, and even a snap-on plastic case.

Ditch those heavier space-hogging devices. During our Refurbished Event, you can purchase a 128GB refurbished Apple iPad mini 4 with accessories for just $289.99, down from $729. This promotion runs from September 17 through 30; no coupons are required!