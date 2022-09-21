This refurbished iPad mini 4 is $400 off

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
Between remote work and travel, the world is more transient than ever. And fortunately, there's no reason why you can't stay productive and entertained no matter where you are. With a tablet, you don't even need to haul around a laptop when you want to watch movies or take care of a bit of business when out and about. And if you're on the hunt for an affordable option, check out this Apple iPad mini 4, available for $289.99 during our Refurbished Event.
This refurbished 2019 Apple iPad mini 4 has a thin design, 10-hour battery life, and weighs just 0.67lb. It's an ultralight computing powerhouse you can take virtually anywhere. It'll hit your doorstep with iPadOS 15 preinstalled, and its Apple A8 processor is capable of handling many tasks you'd ordinarily use a computer for, such as streaming video, browsing photos, and even performing more power-intensive tasks
The 7.9-inch screen has a 2,048x1,536 resolution that clearly displays your favorite videos and books, your emails, web browser, and other content. Even better, the multi-touch screen allows you to navigate with the touch of a finger.
Not only can you capture incredible photos and record HD videos with the 8MP iSight camera, but the 1.2MP front camera allows you to FaceTime in high definition. And with 128GB of integrated storage, there's enough space to save plenty of those videos and photos and download your favorite games, apps, and other media.
Of course, the iPad's AirPort lets you access home and public networks, while Bluetooth 4.2 can connect to accessories like earbuds wireless earbuds. Can't find a WiFi hotspot? This iPad mini also supports 4G; you just need to supply your own SIM card. Since it's unlocked, the SIM can be from any carrier, so you can stay connected at home and abroad.
This 2019 iPad mini 4 has a grade "B" refurbished rating, meaning it might have light dents and scratches on the body. It comes in the original Apple box with tempered glass preinstalled, a wall charger, a Lightning cable, and even a snap-on plastic case.
Ditch those heavier space-hogging devices. During our Refurbished Event, you can purchase a 128GB refurbished Apple iPad mini 4 with accessories for just $289.99, down from $729. This promotion runs from September 17 through 30; no coupons are required!