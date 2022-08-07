/>
X
Stream or download thousands of immersive documentaries for life with over 25% off Curiosity Stream

Lose yourself in thousands of immersive documentaries on history, space, nature, and more, offered by experts such as David Attenborough.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
Reviewed by Zane Kennedy
Whether you've spent the day working at the office, boosting your own company's internet presence, or studying for a new career online, you deserve to escape into beautiful, fascinating worlds. And now, you can immerse yourself in thousands of documentaries on history, space, science, nature, and more with a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream.

You can learn from experts such as Brian Greene and Michio Kaku about time, space, and the future. And it won't be hard to lose yourself in a nature documentary presented by David Attenborough. You will gain a wealth of knowledge and enjoy unrivaled storytelling from this award-winning on-demand viewing destination. It won't even matter whether you're watching on a TV, desktop monitor, or mobile device.

Journey throughout our world and beyond in the ultimate documentary programming. This lifetime subscription offers unlimited streaming and the ability to download programs to watch later. New content is added each week, and multiple search tools will make it easy to find precisely what you're looking for whenever you want it.

Curiosity Stream allows you to not only bookmark and rate your favorite programs but can also resume the ones you were watching on other devices. If you like, you can also look at recommendations for content similar to those you like best.

Curiosity Stream HD Plan: Lifetime Subscription

 $179 at Academy.zdnet

Millions of subscribers certainly can't be wrong, and Curiosity Stream has garnered an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 4.3 out of 5 stars on Google Play. Since Curiosity Stream was launched by John Hendricks, the media visionary founder of Discovery Communications, that should be no surprise. As Flixed puts it, "... CuriosityStream's solid catalog of documentaries gives people who want fact-based programming a home."

If you want to spend your downtime with quality content that informs and entertains, get a Curiosity Stream HD Plan: Lifetime Subscription today while it's on sale for $179, a 28% discount off the standard $250 subscription price.

