This SanDisk flash drive is tiny, cheap, and fast
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-A/USB-C swivel drives are available on Amazon.
- The small, dual USB connectors are available in various capacities and colors.
- There is no on-board encryption, so the data is vulnerable if the drive is lost or stolen.
While cloud storage is the modern way to back up data, sometimes nothing beats physical storage. But the mixture of USB-A and USB-C ports on computers and other devices means that you need flash drives that are capable of handling both ports.
The good news is that you can now get flash drives that have both ports -- and they are tiny, cheap, and fast.
When I say "tiny," these drives are so small that you can attach gigabytes of storage to your keyring.
And these flash drives don't get much better than the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go. And these drives will work on a wide range of systems, from PCs to Macs to iPad Pros and Android devices, and even the iPhone 15.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go
The 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector allows you to seamlessly move data between PCs, Macs, tablets, and smartphones.
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go features
- The 2-in-1 flash drive with USB Type-C and Type-A connectors.
- Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets, Mac, and USB Type-A computers.
- Automatically back up photos using the SanDisk Memory Zone app.
- Capacities range from 32GB to 1TB.
- Compatible with Android 11 and higher, iOS 10.0.2 and higher, MacOS v10.9 and higher, and Windows 10/11.
These swivel-design flash drives mean that you have the best of both worlds -- you have USB-C for modern systems and USB-A for older machines. This means you have a drive that will work everywhere (except iPhones that have Lightning ports), and also a really handy way to move data between different systems.
And all packaged into a drive that you can hang off your keyring.
Are you running out of space on your USB Type-C smartphone? Just plug in the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go drive to the device and get access to gigabytes of storage, allowing you to move files off your device and free up precious storage space.
If that sounds like a hassle, then download the SanDisk Memory Zone app (Android only) and have that automatically backup your photos, videos, music, documents, and contacts to the drive.
ZDNET's buying advice
I'd usually recommend that you only carry around personal or business data on a hardware encrypted flash drive. However, for things that are not private or confidential, or for drives that don't leave your home or office, the convenience of a drive like the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go is really handy. It makes the process of moving tens, if not hundreds, of gigabytes from one system to another super simple. With prices starting at $15, you can't beat the cost-effectiveness of these drives.