This smart pepper spray alerts your loved ones if you use it

Pepper spray is one of the most popular personal safety gadgets due to its efficiency, portability, and ease of use. However, if you have to use it, that means you are in a dangerous situation and could benefit from additional help, and the Sabre Smart Pepper Spray makes getting that help possible.

Despite looking and feeling like your average pepper spray, the Sabre Smart Pepper Spray includes Bluetooth and Live GPS Tracking to add another layer of protection. When you deploy your pepper spray, your loved ones will automatically be alerted and receive an exact pinpoint of your location.

You can select which contacts you want to be alerted in the Sabre App, where you can also find a Sabre panic button. Even if you don't deploy the pepper spray, if you click the in-app panic button, your selected family and friends will be alerted.

The app and text alerts are free, and there is only a fee for the service if you subscribe to Noonlight, a 24/7 call center that can alert local authorities in an emergency.

Another interesting feature is its intuitive design. The grip is designed to align your hand to the position where the spray is pointed away from your face, preventing you from accidentally spraying yourself. Unlike an ordinary pepper spray, you do need to charge it, and it includes the charging cable.

The Sabre space is already available for purchase on Amazon and the Sabre website for $29.99. In case you do use the pepper spray, the refill canisters are available for purchase at $9.99.