'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This smart pepper spray alerts your loved ones if you use it
Pepper spray is one of the most popular personal safety gadgets due to its efficiency, portability, and ease of use. However, if you have to use it, that means you are in a dangerous situation and could benefit from additional help, and the Sabre Smart Pepper Spray makes getting that help possible.
Also: The 12 best mobile accessories at CES 2024 so far: iPhone call recorder, Qi2 chargers, and more
Special Feature
Despite looking and feeling like your average pepper spray, the Sabre Smart Pepper Spray includes Bluetooth and Live GPS Tracking to add another layer of protection. When you deploy your pepper spray, your loved ones will automatically be alerted and receive an exact pinpoint of your location.
You can select which contacts you want to be alerted in the Sabre App, where you can also find a Sabre panic button. Even if you don't deploy the pepper spray, if you click the in-app panic button, your selected family and friends will be alerted.
The app and text alerts are free, and there is only a fee for the service if you subscribe to Noonlight, a 24/7 call center that can alert local authorities in an emergency.
Also: This MagSafe accessory can record your iPhone calls for you
Another interesting feature is its intuitive design. The grip is designed to align your hand to the position where the spray is pointed away from your face, preventing you from accidentally spraying yourself. Unlike an ordinary pepper spray, you do need to charge it, and it includes the charging cable.
The Sabre space is already available for purchase on Amazon and the Sabre website for $29.99. In case you do use the pepper spray, the refill canisters are available for purchase at $9.99.