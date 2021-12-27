This tool can remove, replace, and blur your background -- without a green screen

StackCommerce

Video calls used to be limited to friends and family. But ever since remote work became the new normal, the majority of our days are spent on video conferencing apps to attend meetings and collaborate with colleagues.

Online meetings are safe and convenient, but they also pressure us to look good and keep our space clean all the time. When your home happens to look disheveled (hey, it happens), you scramble to find a clean spot to point the camera.

With an app like XSplit VCam Premium, you no longer have to worry about your surroundings. It lets you remove, replace, and blur your background during video calls. You can grab a lifetime subscription, which is on sale now for an extra 20 percent off with code CYBER20.

While most video conferencing tools offer background replacement, the tradeoff is your video ends up looking subpar. With XSplit Vcam, you can enjoy cutting-edge background replacement, removal, and blurring using any webcam -- and without the need for expensive green screens, elaborate lighting setups, and tons of space. It works with all major video chat applications and conferencing solutions, making it ideal for online meetings, virtual interviews, live streams, and more. It works with most webcams as well and even allows you to use your mobile device as a camera.

Using the tool is pretty, too. Just open your video conferencing tool of choice, add XSplit VCam as your camera source, and start replacing, removing, or blurring your background. You can select from any image on your computer, search right on the spot for a photo, or load a video from YouTube to use as background. The choice is yours.

This tool also works with streaming apps such as Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), Steamlabs, and XSplit, so you can use it for vlogs, talk shows, and other video projects.

A lifetime subscription to XSplit VCam normally costs $60, but with the code CYBER20, you can grab it on sale for $23.20.

Prices subject to change.