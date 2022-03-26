Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

This wearable actively helps you relax and sleep better

Find out how Apollo's touch therapy is changing the game for stressed-out adults.

replace-this-image.jpg

Find out how Apollo's touch therapy is changing the game for stressed out adults. 

 StackCommerce

When 80% of American workers feel stress on the job, there are many sleepless nights. The cycle of carrying angst home from work -- or working from home and feeling your colleagues' and bosses' anxieties around the clock -- creates exhaustion that will take a toll on your professional performance and personal happiness. Since the modern workforce isn't poised to change drastically anymore than it has in the past two years, finding a modern solution to your stress is the only way. 

When looking for stress solutions and ways to improve your rest, you might not think of a wearable. They're typically associated with tracking your health rather than doing anything to specifically influence it. The Apollo wearable changes that, however, by using touch therapy to help people wearing it get better sleep, let go of stress easier, and attain a more healthy work-life balance. 

Sending quiet, relaxing vibrations into your body, this innovative piece of technology creates a conversation with your nervous system. Have you ever been laying in bed, trying to sleep, but are unable to because your heart is still racing from an intense experience you had that day? Have you wanted to ask your body to just let it go? In a less verbose way, the Apollo wearable can help you do that. 

Learn more about the Apollo wearable.

View now

Buy an Apollo wearable and see where you land amongst the happy users who have reported major improvements since getting their own. A number of studies have shown users report a 25% boost in focus and concentration on average. They've shown, on average, a 10% increase in heart rate variability (HRV), and a remarkable 40% decrease in feelings of anxiety and stress. These stellar results have helped the wearable earn an average of 4.6/5 stars from over 1,100 reviews on its website. 

When you get your Apollo wearable, you can end up like one of the many users who leave a full, five-star review. One great example is Geoffrey W., an American buyer who wrote, "Love this! Was skeptical about buying this, but so far it has done nothing but shown improvements with all aspects of my health! Am gonna continue using it regularly." 

Find out how it can help you let go and recharge for another day. Check out Apollo's expanded range of colorways and take control of your stress. 

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Health | Wearables | ZDNet Recommends
Show Comments

Related