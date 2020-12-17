Three million users installed 28 malicious Chrome or Edge extensions

More than three million internet users are believed to have installed 15 Chrome, and 13 Edge extensions that contain malicious code, security firm Avast said today.
The 28 extensions contained code that could perform several malicious operations. Avast said it found code to:
- redirect user traffic to ads
- redirect user traffic to phishing sites
- collect personal data, such as birth dates, email addresses, and active devices
- collect browsing history
- download further malware onto a user's device
But despite the presence of code to power all the above malicious features, Avast researchers said they believe the primary objective of this campaign was to hijack user traffic for monetary gains.
"For every redirection to a third party domain, the cybercriminals would receive a payment," the company said.
Avast said it discovered the extensions last month and found evidence that some had been active since at least December 2018, when some users first started reporting issues with being redirected to other sites.
Jan Rubín, Malware Researcher at Avast, said they couldn't identify if the extensions had been created with malicious code from the beginning or if the code was added via an update when each extension passed a level of popularity.
And many extensions did become very popular, with tens of thousands of installs. Most did so by posing as add-ons meant to help users download multimedia content from various social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, Vimeo, or Spotify.
Avast said it reported its findings to both Google and Microsoft and that both companies are still investigating the extensions.
Google and Microsoft did not return a request for comment seeking additional information on the status of their investigation into Avast's report or if the extensions were going to be removed.
Below is the list of Chrome extensions that Avast said it found to contain malicious code:
- Direct Message for Instagram
- DM for Instagram
- Invisible mode for Instagram Direct Message
- Downloader for Instagram
- App Phone for Instagram
- Stories for Instagram
- Universal Video Downloader
- Video Downloader for FaceBook™
- Vimeo™ Video Downloader
- Zoomer for Instagram and FaceBook
- VK UnBlock. Works fast.
- Odnoklassniki UnBlock. Works quickly.
- Upload photo to Instagram™
- Spotify Music Downloader
- The New York Times News
Below is the list of Edge extensions that Avast said it found to contain malicious code:
- Direct Message for Instagram™
- Instagram Download Video & Image
- App Phone for Instagram
- Universal Video Downloader
- Video Downloader for FaceBook™
- Vimeo™ Video Downloader
- Volume Controller
- Stories for Instagram
- Upload photo to Instagram™
- Pretty Kitty, The Cat Pet
- Video Downloader for YouTube
- SoundCloud Music Downloader
- Instagram App with Direct Message DM
Until Google or Microsoft decide what's their course of action, Avast recommended that users uninstall and remove the extensions from their browsers.
