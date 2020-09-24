TicWatch Pro 3 announced: First smartwatch with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100

Image: Mobvoi

Earlier this year I took a look at the TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch and found plenty to like at a reasonable price. Mobvoi has been a leader in Google Wear OS watches and its latest offering brings a lot to the table.

The new Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 is the first smartwatch available sporting Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform. It retains the unique dual display technology we saw on the TicWatch Pro 2020 while offering the best battery life seen on a Wear OS device. Mobvoi advertises up to 72 hours in smartwatch mode.

Switching to the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform also brings 150% increase in GPU performance, 85% increase in CPU and memory speed, and a 25% increase in power saving features. Increased battery life has been on the list for Google watch fans for years so it's great to see this development by Mobvoi.

The health metric this year is blood oxygen sensing and the TicWatch Pro 3 has it on board. In addition, the watch provides stress tracking, noise level measurement, GPS for outside activity tracking, heart rate sensor, and more. It has an IP68 rating and is safe for swim tracking too.

NFC payments with Google Pay are also supported so it would be a great companion to the Surface Duo that lacks NFC. The watch also has a speaker and a mic so you can take calls from the watch, another reason to buy this if you have the Surface Duo.

The new TicWatch Pro 3 is available now on Amazon for just $299.99. I ordered one this morning so stay tuned for a full review.

