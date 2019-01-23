Time to update your Apple Watch: watchOS 5.1.3 is out

It's time to update your Apple Watch with the first watchOS update of 2019. But don't expect too much from this update, as it is only a minor release containing security bug fixes and a few other improvements.

According to the release notes, here's what watchOS 5.1.3 contains:

This update includes improvements and bug fixes.



That said, the page that Apple has dedicated to outlining security issues that are fixed by watchOS 5.1.3 lists a wide array of vulnerabilities that have been patched.

To update your Apple Watch, click on the Watch app and tap General > Software Update and carry out the update from there.

To install the update, the Apple Watch needs to have the battery level at 50 percent or above, needs to be on a charger, and needs to be in range of the iPhone.

In my experience, Apple Watch updates can take quite a bit of time, so don't kick this process off just as you're heading out the door. I like to leave a good 30 minutes for the process to complete.

For iPhone and iPad owners, Apple has also released iOS 12.1.3.

