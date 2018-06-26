TLBleed is latest Intel CPU flaw to surface: But don't expect it to be fixed

Video: Intel says it can't protect all chips vulnerable to Meltdown and Spectre.

Intel won't be patching a newly revealed side-channel vulnerability in its CPUs, even though it could be used to leak encryption keys for signing a message.

The flaw, which will be presented at the Black Hat USA 2018 conference, is why OpenBSD recently decided to disable hyperthreading on Intel CPUs.

The OpenBSD project's chief, Theo de Raadt, said he dropped support for the feature after viewing the paper from researchers at the Systems and Network Security Group at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

The Register reported on Friday that the paper details an attack on Intel's Hyper-Threading technology to reliably extract a 256-bit EdDSA encryption key used for cryptographically signing data.

The researchers argue that their attack, dubbed TLBleed, is able to leak the keys from another program in no less than 98 percent of tests, depending on the Intel CPU architecture. The leak happens when the key is being used to sign data.

As the attack relies on Intel's Hyper-Threading, this side-channel flaw differs from Spectre and Meltdown, which exploit speculative execution. Intel's Hyper-Threading technology is available on Intel Core, Core vPro, Core M, and Xeon processors.

In a publicly available summary, the researchers note that the side-channel attack leaks information from the Translation Lookaside Buffers (TLB), a special type of memory cache that stores recent translations that map virtual to physical memory addresses.

If Hyper-Threading is enabled, a single core can execute multiple threads simultaneously for performance gains, but that core also shares the same memory caches and TLB.

The attack makes it possible for one thread to see how another accesses the CPU through TLB and use this information to work out secrets from another program stored in shared RAM.

"Our TLBleed exploit successfully leaks a 256-bit EdDSA key from cryptographic signing code, which would be safe from cache attacks with cache isolation turned on, but would no longer be safe with TLBleed. We achieve a 98 percent success rate after just a single observation of signing operation on a co-resident hyperthread and just 17 seconds of analysis time."

The researchers say their attack is able to extract this key while a program is signing a message with the libgcrypt cryptographic library.

However, to exploit the flaw, an attacker would already need to have malware running on a target system or be logged in. But the vulnerability could pose a threat to virtual machines on a public cloud, which could be exploited from another instance on the same machine.

Intel appears unlikely to patch the bug and did not award the researchers payment under its side-channel bug bounty. The company has said its cache attack protections are sufficient to block TLBleed attacks.

However, Ban Gras, one of the researchers behind TLBleed, said in a tweet that the attack shows that cache side-channel protections, such as cash isolation, are not enough.

Previous and related coverage

Another day, another Intel CPU security hole: Lazy State

Intel has announced that there's yet another CPU security bug in its Core-based microprocessors.

Meltdown-Spectre: Oracle's critical patch update offers fixes against CPU attacks

The enterprise software giant is working on Spectre fixes for Solaris on Sparc V9.

New Spectre variant 4: Our patches cause up to 8% performance hit, warns Intel

Intel's Spectre variant 4 patch will be off by default, but users who turn it on are likely to see slower performance.

Spectre chip security vulnerability strikes again; patches incoming

A Google developer discovered a new way that a 'Spectre'-style check can be used to attack any computer running any operating system.

Are 8 new 'Spectre-class' flaws in Intel CPUs about to be exposed?

Reports are emerging of eight new 'Spectre-class' security CPU vulnerabilities.

Ex-Intel security expert: This new Spectre attack can even reveal firmware secrets

A new variant of Spectre can expose the contents of memory that normally can't be accessed by the OS kernel.

Microsoft to Windows users: Here are new critical Intel security updates for Spectre v2

Microsoft releases new Windows updates to address the Spectre variant 2 flaw affecting Intel chips.

Windows 10 on AMD? This new update plus Microsoft's patch block Spectre attacks

AMD has released microcode updates for Spectre variant 2 that require Microsoft's latest Windows 10 patch.

Intel: We now won't ever patch Spectre variant 2 flaw in these chips

A handful of CPU families that Intel was due to patch will now forever remain vulnerable.

Windows 7 Meltdown patch opens worse vulnerability: Install March updates now

Microsoft's Meltdown fix opened a gaping hole in Windows 7 security, warns researcher.

Intel's new Spectre fix: Skylake, Kaby Lake, Coffee Lake chips get stable microcode

Intel makes progress on reissuing stable microcode updates against the Spectre attack.

Got an old PC? Find out whether you will get Intel's latest Spectre patch TechRepublic

Intel has listed a range of CPUs released between 2007 and 2011 that will not receive a firmware update to help guard against Spectre-related exploits.

Class-action suits over Intel Spectre, Meltdown flaws surge CNET

Since the beginning of 2018, the number of cases has risen from three to 32.