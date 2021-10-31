Train at your own pace for a career in Big Data with courses on Python, Excel, Power BI and much more

StackCommerce

It's so easy to break into the lucrative tech industry when you can develop the skills you need with self-paced courses while working full-time, even if you have no prior experience. With The Complete 2022 Big Data Analysis Bundle, you can train for a well-paid career as a data analyst. Best of all, you don't have to complete all of the courses before you can start applying for new jobs, even just one will do.

Not only is Python is the easiest programming language to learn, but it is also one of the favorites used for data analysis and business intelligence. And complete novices will have no problem with "Introduction to Python", which features small hands-on projects, as well as practice exercises. Python skills alone are in high demand and make a great entry into the tech industry.

You will learn R programming basics, find out exactly what it can do and why data scientists favor it in "Introduction to R Programming". "Getting Started in Qlik Sense" demonstrates how this business analytics and intelligence platform works as an amazing tool for data visualization.

Naturally, Excel is widely used for data analysis. "Power Pivot, Power Query & DAX in Excel" and "Advanced Pivot Tables" are for experienced users who want to find out how to utilize the program's most advanced functions in order to analyze data on a large scale. "Dashboards in Excel" demonstrates how to create their own interactive dashboards from scratch, which optimizes the whole Excel experience.

But "Excel for Business Analysts" is for those with limited tech backgrounds. Students love all of the Excel classes, rating them 4.6 out of 5 stars. Intermediate Excel skills will also be helpful in the "Alteryx" class, which includes tools to assist in dealing with raw data. "Power BI" class is also for those with limited tech experience, showing how to analyze complex data with just a few simple clicks. It also covers DAX, another data analysis language.

Stream Skill offers these courses, which has helped thousands worldwide develop tech skills with several thousand video tutorials and over 100 training courses. But if you plan to access these courses from public networks, check out these top VPN bargains.

Don't pass up this chance to train for a well-paid career in Big Data; grab The Complete 2022 Big Data Analysis Bundle today while it's available for only $75.