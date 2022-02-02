Why you can trust ZDNet
Train for certifications that will qualify you for high-salary tech positions for just $30

Even if your only experience is using your computer for clerical tasks and web browsing, you can qualify for well-paid positions after just one course and a full career with three more.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The IT industry always needs skilled professionals, so if 2022 is the year you're hoping to dip your toes in the tech world, now's the time to prepare. But first, you'll need to train and earn IT certifications, which can be expensive if you don't know where to go. Luckily, the CompTIA Secure Infrastructure Specialist Certification Course Bundle has you covered for $29.99.

It not only provides the skills you need to start from scratch and reach an elite cybersecurity career, but it will also train you specifically for certifications that will increase your job prospects

Novices should start with "CompTIA A+ (220-1001/220-1002)". If you've used a Windows computer and know how to manage files, create directories and subdirectories, plus how to use a browser to get around the internet, you can take this course. If you get just one certification toward being an IT pro, it should be this one. The course covers basic IT infrastructure, including hardware, operating systems, basic network and cybersecurity skills and even mobile devices.

Next up is networking. Two courses are devoted to this topic because there is so much to cover, but they will allow you to pass the exams that will earn you a coveted CompTIA Network+ certification. In "CompTIA Network+ (N10-007) and (N10-008)", you'll learn all of the fundamental skills that will help you begin and advance in a network administration career, including how to install, configure and troubleshoot networks.

Then, you'll be ready for "CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)", which is the exam for the Security+ certification covering the latest technologies developed in response to increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks. You'll learn to perform core security functions at an enterprise level, as well as regulatory requirements, legal compliance, risk management and much more.

Former students awarded this course a perfect 5-star rating. This and the rest of the courses are presented by iCollege, a leading platform in the e-learning marketplace that major organizations in top tech hubs like Silicon Valley use for training purposes.

Don't miss this chance to have condensed training for an entire tech career. Get the 2022 CompTIA Secure Infrastructure Specialist Certification Course Bundle now while it's just $29.99.

The 2022 CompTIA Secure Infrastructure Specialist Certification Course Bundle

$29.99 at ZDNet Academy

