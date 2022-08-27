Train for a cybersecurity certification with this $69 lifetime membership

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
As cyber-attacks continue to increase in frequency and severity, the demand for cybersecurity professionals is outstripping the supply. It's reached the point that entry-level salaries start at almost $90,000. And now, you can get lifetime access to an entire career of cybersecurity training with an Infosec4TC Platinum Membership for just $69.
The membership offers more than 90 security-related courses that you can take whenever you like. Better yet, you will also get access to all future courses as they become available. And best of all, exams are included in the membership, so you can earn impressive certifications to add to your resume, giving you an edge in getting hired and promoted.
The courses include "The Complete Ethical Hacker Course" and "Hacking using Python From A to Z," as well as courses to train as a Certified Information Systems Security Professional, including the "CISSP Exam Preparation Training Course." In addition, some courses help you prepare for exams to become certified for specific positions, such as an Information Systems Auditor or an Information Security Manager.
You will also have free access to private social media groups, a student portal, extra course materials that are frequently updated, and much more. The subscription even includes a free session for cybersecurity career planning and consulting.
Infosec4TC is thoroughly familiar with the requirements and essentials of today's business world. The company works with you to ensure you can achieve your desired position and provides effective mentoring. Its students have the highest passing rate for certification exams, so it's easy to see why Infosec4TC has a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot.
You can take any of these courses at your own pace, so you don't have to worry about high tuition fees or adding an extra commute to your schedule. You can even take them while working full-time.
The membership's best feature is that not only can you train for the skills you need now, but you can continue training throughout your entire cybersecurity career, gaining new skills to help you advance more quickly.
Get lifetime access to certified cybersecurity training with an Infosec4TC Platinum Membership today while it's on sale for only $69.