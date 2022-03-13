Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Train to become a certified cybersecurity expert for just $40

These courses can help you prepare for cybersecurity certification exams and ace IT job interviews.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

When the average internet user thinks of cybercrime, they may imagine petty hackers that target individual victims. However, the cybersecurity landscape has exploded in recent years, thanks in no small part to companies experiencing data breaches and entire nations launching offensive campaigns.

This spells an opportunity for IT professionals who are interested in job security -- the 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle contains study material that can help you prepare for cert exams

Complete beginners can start with the comprehensive "Complete Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Masterclass Course." It will take you to the latest ethical hacking and penetration testing techniques in 11 hours of lectures. Slightly more condensed but still extensive, "Ethical Hacking with Metasploit: Exploit & Post Exploit" also takes you from novice to advanced.

Then move on to crowd favorite "Real Penetration Testing with Kali Linux," which students have rated 4.8 out of 5 stars. The course assumes that you've never heard of Kali Linux then explains everything you should know. Instructor Atul Tiwari brings vast experience with pen testing, security audits and analysis for governments, security agencies and private corporations.

Next, you can prepare for the CompTIA CSA+ exam with the "Cyber Security Analyst & Enterprise Architecture." "Hacking in Practice: Certified Ethical Hacking Mega Course" explains the latest cyber threats then teaches you how to fight them. Once you complete the course, you'll receive a free voucher allowing you to take the ISA CISS exam.

The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle

$39.99 at ZDNet Academy

If you need extra prep to pass your certification exams, "Cyber Security Certifications Practice Questions 2022: CISSP, CISA, CISM, CEH" provides over 3,000 questions along with explanations so you can check your work as you challenge yourself. 

Of course, learning the skills and earning certifications only gets you to the job interview. The "IT Interview Training Course" tops the training off by guiding you through the whole recruitment process. 

With the 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle, you'll get all the training you need to go from total novice to cybersecurity professional. It's on sale now for only $39.99, less than $5 per course.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related