Train to become a certified cybersecurity expert for just $40

When the average internet user thinks of cybercrime, they may imagine petty hackers that target individual victims. However, the cybersecurity landscape has exploded in recent years, thanks in no small part to companies experiencing data breaches and entire nations launching offensive campaigns.

This spells an opportunity for IT professionals who are interested in job security -- the 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle contains study material that can help you prepare for cert exams.

Complete beginners can start with the comprehensive "Complete Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Masterclass Course." It will take you to the latest ethical hacking and penetration testing techniques in 11 hours of lectures. Slightly more condensed but still extensive, "Ethical Hacking with Metasploit: Exploit & Post Exploit" also takes you from novice to advanced.

Then move on to crowd favorite "Real Penetration Testing with Kali Linux," which students have rated 4.8 out of 5 stars. The course assumes that you've never heard of Kali Linux then explains everything you should know. Instructor Atul Tiwari brings vast experience with pen testing, security audits and analysis for governments, security agencies and private corporations.

Next, you can prepare for the CompTIA CSA+ exam with the "Cyber Security Analyst & Enterprise Architecture." "Hacking in Practice: Certified Ethical Hacking Mega Course" explains the latest cyber threats then teaches you how to fight them. Once you complete the course, you'll receive a free voucher allowing you to take the ISA CISS exam.

If you need extra prep to pass your certification exams, "Cyber Security Certifications Practice Questions 2022: CISSP, CISA, CISM, CEH" provides over 3,000 questions along with explanations so you can check your work as you challenge yourself.

Of course, learning the skills and earning certifications only gets you to the job interview. The "IT Interview Training Course" tops the training off by guiding you through the whole recruitment process.

With the 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle, you'll get all the training you need to go from total novice to cybersecurity professional. It's on sale now for only $39.99, less than $5 per course.