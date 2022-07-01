/>
Transform your travels with Rosetta Stone, cheap airfares and expert tips

Don't let fear of language barriers, airfares, or navigating unfamiliar places stop you from seeing the world. This World Traveler Bundle offers all the right resources to globetrot comfortably.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
Many folks don't realize that travel doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. There's no longer any reason to fear language barriers, plane fares, or figuring out how to get around unfamiliar places. You can learn new languages, get cheap flights, and discover travel hacking tips with the World Traveler Bundle, which is on sale for just $159.20 with coupon code ROSETTA20.

This bundle offers lifetime access to all of Rosetta Stone's 24 languages. The platform provides proprietary technology that will analyze your speech 100 times a second to help you sound like a native. You'll start with simple, practical conversation topics such as taking a taxi, doing some shopping, and ordering at restaurants. Then, you'll move on to more complex discussions as you learn to speak, understand, read and write. The Wall Street Journal noted, "Rosetta Stone... may be the next best thing to living in a country."

Airfare is a major expense when traveling, but Matt's Flights can help you get up to 90% off both international and domestic flights. Featured in Thrillist, The New York Times, and more, Matt's Flights Premium will send you at least three deals a week and performs unlimited custom searches to ensure you'll receive cheap plane ticket offers customized to your personal travel needs. Subscriber Susie Walters-Richardson shared, "Matt saved me $1,200 on the flight for my daughter's honeymoon. Easy-to-use. Thank you."

And it's not just flights you can save money on. Whether you're planning vacations or training for a new career that allows you to work remotely, the Complete 2021 Travel Hacker Bundle may benefit anyone who wants to discover how to travel the world on a shoestring, including families, couples, and individuals.

The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription

 $159.2 at ZDNet Academy

The five courses include Learn To Become A Digital Nomad, Travel Hacking: Travel Twice As Far For Half The Money, The Ultimate Travel Photography Course for Beginners, and more. You'll get 13 hours covering tips and strategies for enjoying yourself more while paying less.

Now you can have the resources you need to travel the world confidently and inexpensively. Use coupon code ROSETTA20 before July 18 to save 20% off on the World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription, bringing the final price down to just $159.20.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

