Two long-time Microsoft board members step down

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is reconfiguring its board of directors. Two of its long-time board members, who've been there since 2003, are stepping down, Microsoft disclosed on September 19.



Bank of America Chief Financial Officer Charles Noski and BMW U.S. Operations Chief Helmut Panke are stepping down. GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley has been nominated to join the Microsoft board. If Walmsley is confirmed, Microsoft's board will consist of 13 people. The board currently includes 14 representatives.



Microsoft's board, before today, included: Chair John W. Thompson, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Greylock Partner and former LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Hugh Johnston (PepsiCo), Terri List-Stoll (Gap) Helmut Panke, Charles Scharf (Bank of New York), John Stanton (Trilogy Partnerships), Charles Noski, Sandra Peterson (Johnson & Johnson), Penny Pritzker (PSP Partners), Arne Sorenson (Marriott International) and Padmasree Warrior (NIO USA).



A couple of other related points:



It looks like the Microsoft board met in Ireland this week. This allegedly was "their first ever board meeting outside of North America," according to a LinkedIn post by Ken Hickey, CFO of Microsoft worldwide Operations.



Microsoft, going forward, plans to make its annual shareholder meetings virtual-only events. The next annual shareholder meeting is December 4. No more Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.