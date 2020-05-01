Unisys Australia in reverse with AU$3 million EBITDA and net losses

Unisys Australia's profit has taken a tumble, reporting a net loss after tax of AU$3.27 million for the 2019 financial year from the AU$10 million profit recorded during 2018 financial year.

The company's profits did not stray too far from earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBDITA), which recorded a net loss of AU$3 million, an almost AU$16 million turnaround on the AU$12.8 million reported during the corresponding period last year.

For the full year, revenue came in at AU$232 million, a slight 3% decline from last year's AU$239 million.

Services continued to make up the company's primary revenue, accounting for AU$225 million. The remainder was technology that provided AU$7 million, which was almost half of the AU$16 million from FY18.

As a result of a downturn in its bottom line, income tax paid was AU$262,000, versus the AU$2.84 million paid last year.

According to the report, Unisys Australia employs 707 people, which is 271 fewer than in FY18. In turn, the amount spent on wages in 2019 fell slightly to AU$95.7 million from AU$100 million.

Unisys Australia also paid just over AU$17 million in royalties to its parent company.

Unisys Australia is controlled by Unisys Global Holding, and the ultimate parent entity is Unisys Corporation based in the United States.

Commenting on the coronavirus pandemic, Unisys Australia said the impact "cannot be reasonably estimated at this stage, and will be reflected in the group's 2020 annual financial statements".

"The group continues to monitor developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures being implemented on the economy to control and slow the outbreak," Unisys said.

In September last year, Unisys was awarded a contract with the Queensland government to provide facial image processing technology and services for the state's smart card driver licence.

The Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) said at the time it would use Unisys' Facial Signature Image Processing system, which is based on the company's "Stealth(identity)" multi-factor identity management and authentication solution.

The multi-year contract will also see Unisys provide service desk support for the existing facial image capture system, case management software, and deliver field services to support TMR service centres across the state.

Unisys has worked with TMR since 2009, during which time it said 4.5 million driver licence applications had been issued.

