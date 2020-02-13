US charges Huawei with racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets

The US Department of Justice has charged today Huawei and its subsidiaries with racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets.

The indicted defendants include Huawei and four official and unofficial subsidiaries - Huawei Device Co. Ltd. (Huawei Device), Huawei Device USA Inc. (Huawei USA), Futurewei Technologies Inc. (Futurewei), and Skycom Tech Co. Ltd. (Skycom) - as well as Huawei's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Wanzhou Meng (Meng).

This is a superseding indictment for charges the DOJ first put forward in January 2019.

The initial charges were for money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of justice, and sanctions violations.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow shortly. Please check back later.

