US government publishes details on North Korea's HOPLIGHT malware

The US government has put out a security alert today about a new malware strain used by North Korean hackers, which the US government has named HOPLIGHT.

The report, authored by malware analysts from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), attributes the HOPLIGHT malware to HIDDEN COBRA, the US government's designation for North Korea's main government-backed hacking group, also referred to in news articles and cyber-security reports as the Lazarus Group.

Security alert warns of dangerous backdoor trojan

According to the joint DHS-FBI alert, HOPLIGHT appears to be a very powerful backdoor trojan.

On infected systems, the malware collects information about the target's device and sends the data to a remote server. It can also receive commands from its command and control (C&C) server and execute various operations on infected hosts.

According to DHS-FBI report, HOPLIGHT can:

Read, write, and move files

Enumerate system drives

Create and terminate processes

Inject code into running processes

Create, start, and stop services

Modify registry settings

Connect to a remote host

Upload and download files

The malware also uses a built-in proxy application to mask its communications with the remote command-and-control (C&C) server.

"The proxies have the ability to generate fake TLS handshake sessions using valid public SSL certificates, disguising network connections with remote malicious actors," said DHS and FBI analysts.

HOPLIGHT appears to be new malware

The report includes digital signatures for nine files associated with the malware. None of the files were previously available on VirusTotal, suggesting that this is a new strain.

Today's HOPLIGHT report is the DHS and FBI's sixteenth report on North Korean malware. The agencies previously released reports on WannaCry, DeltaCharlie (two reports), Volgmer, FALLCHILL, BANKSHOT, BADCALL, HARDRAIN, SHARPKNOT, an unnamed remtoe access trojan/worm, Joanap and Brambul, TYPEFRAME, KEYMARBLE, and FASTCash (two reports).

All the DHS' previous reports are available on this page, while the HOPLIGHT report is available here.

The HOPLIGHT report also comes with indicators of compromise that organizations can use to scan their networks for traces of HOPLIGHT.

"Users or administrators should flag activity associated with the malware and report the activity to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) or the FBI Cyber Watch (CyWatch), and give the activity the highest priority for enhanced mitigation," the DHS and FBI alert said.

In January 2019, the DOJ, FBI, and US Air Force moved in to take down North Korea's Joanap botnet.

