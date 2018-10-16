US senators reportedly warn Trudeau to ban Huawei on 5G

United States Senators Marco Rubio and Mark Warner have reportedly told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ban Huawei from taking part in deploying the nation's 5G mobile networks.

According to a report by Reuters, Rubio and Warner cited "grave concerns" about using 5G equipment from the Chinese technology giant due to potential danger to US networks.

"While Canada has strong telecommunications security safeguards in place, we have serious concerns that such safeguards are inadequate given what the United States and other allies know about Huawei," Rubio and Warner said in a letter to Trudeau.

Huawei declined to comment.

However, it last month denied similar reports that the Indian government had excluded it from taking part in joint 5G trials, saying it is currently proposing a set of solutions to support the government's requirements for a nationwide 5G rollout.

"Huawei is an active participant in India's growing 5G ecosystem," Huawei told ZDNet.

"Our collaboration with relevant departments and operators continues to proceed as normal. The government of India remains open and welcoming towards Huawei, and has been a fantastic source of support."

The Chinese technology giant added that its joint 5G tests with operators in India are "also moving forward according to plan".

Huawei's comments followed a report from ET Telecom saying India's Department of Telecommunications has given the nod to Ericsson -- which launched a 5G innovation lab in India in July -- as well as Nokia, Samsung, and Cisco to work with the government in trialling 5G use cases across India, with Huawei and ZTE excluded from this list.

Huawei and ZTE were banned by the Australian government from playing a role in any 5G rollouts in August due to national security issues stemming from concerns of foreign government interference in critical communications infrastructure.

Huawei at the time slammed the Australian government's decision, saying it as not based in fact or a result of a transparent process, but rather motivated by political instability thanks to infighting in the Liberal party.

"The Australian government's decision to block Huawei from Australia's 5G market is politically motivated, not the result of a fact-based, transparent, or equitable decision-making process. It is not aligned with the long-term interests of the Australian people, and denies Australian businesses and consumers the right to choose from the best communications technology available," Huawei HQ said.

Read more: Paranoia will destroy us: Why Chinese tech isn't spying on us

US President Donald Trump's administration has been cracking down on Chinese involvement in the American tech sphere, including with draft legislation barring the sale of national security-sensitive technology to China and blocking government or contractors from buying telecommunications equipment and services from Huawei and ZTE.

Huawei in July told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that the US should not miss out on its market-leading technology, also pointing out that its exclusion would drive up consumer costs for mobile services.

The heads of the CIA, FBI, NSA, and the director of national intelligence to the Senate Intelligence Committee had also recommended in February that Americans not use products from Huawei and ZTE, while the FCC was also advised by the Executive Branch to deny China Mobile entry to the US telecommunications industry, citing "substantial and unacceptable risk to US law enforcement and foreign intelligence collection".

Last month, South Korea's largest carrier also announced that its 5G vendors would be Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung, with Huawei left off its list.

Related Coverage

Huawei: Indian government 'open and welcoming' on 5G

Despite reports to the contrary, Huawei says it is continuing to work on 5G tests with Indian carriers while the Indian government remains open and welcoming towards its networking solutions.

Huawei: Australian 5G ban 'politically motivated'

Huawei has argued that the ban preventing it from taking part in Australia's 5G network rollouts is politically motivated and not based in fact or 'equitable decision making'.

UK cybersecurity agency finds new low-risk concerns with Huawei's security centre

While finding several low-priority issues in its annual evaluation of Huawei's Cyber Security Evaluation Centre, the UK's NCSC overall found Huawei to be providing 'unique, world-class cybersecurity expertise'.

Huawei refutes FCC claims of US national security concerns

Allowing Huawei to compete in the US could yield savings of around $20 billion over the next three years in the costs of building out mobile infrastructure, the Chinese company has said.

US intelligence chiefs say Huawei, ZTE products pose national security risk (TechRepublic)

US intelligence service leaders have repeated claims of Huawei collaborating with the Chinese government since 2012, but have provided no evidence.

US FCC aims to block Chinese networking gear over national security concerns (TechRepublic)

Purchase of Huawei and ZTE networking equipment with federal funds would be blocked in the proposal by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, which is expected to pass.

5G technology: A business leader's guide

It's still early days for 5G services, but as they're being trialed and deployed, they're on track to have a far-reaching impact for both consumers and businesses.