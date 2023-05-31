Using ChatGPT for job applications could backfire on you, according to this study

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Generative AI tools have made many tedious tasks easier, including applying for jobs. AI chatbots like ChatGPT can generate resumes, cover letters, essays, and more within seconds.

However, this study shows that just because you can may not mean you should.

The Talent Cloud company, iCIMS, released its "Class of 2023" report, which analyzes college graduates' career expectations and compares them to those of HR professionals and employers.

The rise of ChatGPT's popularity occurred as these grads were in their senior year. As a result, the way they approached the job search was affected by it.

Out of the 1,000 U.S. college seniors surveyed, nearly half (47%) said they were interested in using AI chatbots to write their resumes or cover letters, and 25% of Gen Z said they had already used AI for those purposes.

"Generative AI bots (like ChatGPT) have the potential to help both candidates and employers be more productive and communicate better," says Al Smith, chief technology officer, iCIMS in the report.

However, nearly 40% of the 500 HR professionals surveyed said that the use of AI on job applications would be a definite dealbreaker.

It is important to note that there are currently no reliable AI detectors. As long as you make sure to edit the AI-generated text so that it is accurate and reflects who you are, an HR professional shouldn't be able to tell the difference between an AI-assisted application and a human one.