Verizon transmits 5G to moving vehicle

Verizon and Nokia have announced transmitting a 5G signal between two radio sectors to a moving vehicle, calling the successful trial a "major 5G milestone".

The test, conducted at Nokia's Murray Hill, New Jersey, campus, utilised 28GHz millimetre-wave (mmWave) spectrum and two 5G New Radios (5G NR), as well as a vehicle fitted with a receiver and a device to measure the connection.

"The vehicle travelled between the two radios, achieving seamless 5G NR Layer 3 3GPP-compliant mobility handoff of the signal between the two sectors (intra-gNB and inter-DU)," Verizon said in a statement.

"By taking these tests out of the lab and into the field, we're replicating the experience users will ultimately have in a 5G mobility environment," Verizon VP of Technology Development and Planning Bill Stone added.

"Tests like the one we conducted are significant advancements in the development of 5G technology."

Verizon and Nokia had in February also announced making the first over-the-air call on 5G using mmWave spectrum, Nokia equipment, and a prototype device from Qualcomm; this followed the carrier announcing a successful 5G video call between Minneapolis and Seoul with Samsung and KT earlier that month.

Verizon last week announced that it will be bringing its 5G network to Indianapolis by the end of 2018, with the city joining Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Houston in the carrier's roadmap.

Verizon had trialled 5G during the Indianapolis 500 motor race in partnership with Intel and Ericsson in May last year, using technologies such as beam forming and beam tracking to attain speeds in excess of 6Gbps.

Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam in May said Verizon will be making use of mmWave spectrum for its 5G networks, having trialled the technology in 2017.

The carrier's 11 pre-commercial 5G trial networks -- in Sacramento; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas and Houston, Texas; Miami, Florida; Seattle, Washington; Washington DC; Bernardsville, New Jersey; Brockton, Massachusetts; and Denver, Colorado -- were deployed throughout 2017.

Verizon has been additionally improving its LTE networks, in October adding Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (Massive MIMO) technology across its wireless network in Irvine, California, increasing network capacity and speeds for customers in partnership with Ericsson.

Last month, Verizon and Ericsson further announced an expansion of their 4G LTE partnership, with the Swedish networking giant to deploy its 4G and 5G-ready radio system across multiple US markets.

The baseband and dual-band radios are software upgradeable to 5G once Verizon launches its new network, with the mobile sites also able to deliver narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and Cat-M IoT device connectivity.

"Working with Ericsson allows us to deploy the latest technologies on our 4G LTE-Advanced network. [It] will be an important component of our rapid transition to 5G," Verizon SVP of Technology, Strategy, and Planning Ed Chan said in July.

In June last year, Verizon had told ZDNet that one of the "key" parts of 5G is interoperability, with the carrier working with Ericsson, Cisco, Samsung, Intel, LG, Nokia, and Qualcomm to roll out its pre-commercial 5G trial network.

"Interoperability ... is very key," Verizon senior solutions architect Chris Painter told ZDNet.

"It's going to be a multi-vendor solution, so we need to have that interoperability."

Related Coverage

Verizon bringing 5G to Indianapolis

Verizon says it will be the first in the US to offer 5G services, with the carrier adding Indianapolis to its rollout alongside Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Houston.

Sprint and LG announce 5G phone for 2019

LG has announced that it will partner with Sprint's networking experts to design a 5G smartphone, with plans to launch the device in the first half of 2019.

How businesses are setting the tone for 5G (TechRepublic)

Tonya Hall sits down with Mohit Lad, CEO of ThousandEyes, to talk about how businesses are setting the expectations for 5G in the enterprise.

US falls behind China in race to 5G (TechRepublic)

A new report from Deloitte reveals the state of 5G adoption across the world, and how the US is lagging behind.

Here's the FCC's plan speeding up 5G deployments and lowering their cost (TechRepublic)

As the international race toward full 5G deployment continues, the FCC announced plans for how to up the speed and lower the cost.

Samsung develops 3GPP-compatible Exynos 5100 5G modem

Samsung hopes its Exynos Modem 5100, the world's first 5G modem compatible with 3GPP's 5G-NR standard, will accelerate deployment of the next-generation network.

Hiring kit: Android developer (Tech Pro Research)

Companies are increasingly dependent on mobile platforms to power their business operations and to enable a productive workforce - and that means hiring topnotch developers to build the apps they need.