VMware Carbon Black to expand its presence in ANZ with a new data centre

VMWare Carbon Black has announced it will open a data centre in Australia as part of its commitment to the strengthen its position in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The company also announced that Australia Post has signed on as the one of the initial customers of the new data centre that is slated to open in the first half of 2020.

"VMware Carbon Black remains committed to the success and protection for customers in the ANZ region," said Patrick Morley, general manager of VMware Carbon Black and the former Carbon Black CEO.

"We know these customers have specific compliance requirements regarding data sovereignty and want to achieve the strongest form of endpoint and workload protection."

According to VMware Carbon Black, the data centre will support the company's cloud-based endpoint protection platform, which VMware Carbon Black boasts helps consolidate prevention, detection, response, threat hunting, and managed services into a single platform.

The opening of the data centre follows VMware's $2.1 billion acquisition of Carbon Black that was finalised in October and resulted in the creation of VMware's new security business unit, VMware Carbon Black.

At the time of the acquisition, VMware said Carbon Black's solutions with its security offerings "will create a modern security cloud platform for any application, running on any cloud, on any device".

CEO Pat Gelsinger explained this further when he spoke ZDNet, saying that every single step taken by the company, including its acquisition of Carbon Black, has been calculated and one that is helping the chief get closer to his passion project of "fixing" the security industry.

He said the company has been building its network security capabilities since the launch of NSX; similarly, Workspace One, which is bundling security and management.

Related Coverage