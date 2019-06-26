Walmart China turns to blockchain for food safety

Walmart China has teamed up with PWC and VeChainThor Blockchain to create what is dubbed the Walmart China Blockchain Traceability Platform.

special report Download the Blockchain Guide You can read this executive guide as a PDF (free registration required). Read More

At this stage, 23 product lines are using the platform, and that number is expected to rise up to 100 by the end of the year. At the end of 2020, the goal is to have 50% of Walmart's packaged fresh meat, 50% of its packaged vegetables, and 12.5% of all seafood sales tracked on the platform.

"By scanning the desired products, customers can acquire detailed information, including the source of the scanned products and geographic location received by Walmart, logistics process, product inspection report, and many more data points," VeChain said.

The blockchain company also claimed the proprietary platform is tamper-proof.

"This platform enhances the transparency of product information, ensures the authenticity of product data, and boosts the trust of their consumers," it said.

"In the future, the Walmart China Traceability Platform shall adopt multilateral cooperation, synchronising data from local governments' traceability platforms and suppliers' own platforms, so as to provide customers with safe and high-quality products."

The issue of food safety in the Middle Kingdom has been constant since six children were killed from the addition of melamine to baby formula in 2008.

Walmart is no stranger to using blockchain, with the company working with IBM in the United States.

"Our customers deserve a more transparent supply chain. We felt the one-step-up and one-step-back model of food traceability was outdated for the 21st century," Frank Yiannas, vice president of food safety for Walmart said in September.

"This is a smart, technology-supported move that will greatly benefit our customers and transform the food system, benefiting all stakeholders."

While using blockchain is fine in China, mining for cryptocurrency is not, as Beijing clamped down on wasting energy for virtual currency creation earlier this year.

Related Coverage

Cryptocurrency 101: What every business needs to know

There's promise and peril in the still-evolving world of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether. Here's everything individuals and businesses need to know about the basics of wallets, exchanges, and the next directions in this expanding ecosystem.

Most common mistakes in blockchain projects

Distributed ledger technologies promise many benefits. But there are plenty of pitfalls to avoid, too.

Your blockchain project is going to fail because you made one of these seven mistakes

Distributed ledger technologies promise many benefits. But there are plenty of pitfalls to avoid, too.

Blockchain for drugs: IBM, Walmart pilot prescription medication tracking (TechRepublic)

KPMG and Merck are among the companies that will collaborate in an FDA program to evaluate using blockchain to protect pharmaceutical products.

Salesforce goes blockchain, aims to build partner data networks (TechRepublic)

The argument from Salesforce is that the time is right to use blockchain for customer data "in a distributed, verified and secure way."