Want lifetime VPN protection and a Hushed private phone line? Now you can for just $30

There are so many threats to our personal data, even from companies we are supposed to be able to trust, it can sometimes seem like it's impossible to stay safe. But it may be a whole lot easier to protect yourself than you imagined when you have the right tools. The Lifetime Mobile Privacy & Security Subscription Bundle may actually be all that you need.

see also Best VPN services Virtual private networks are essential to staying safe online -- especially for remote workers and businesses. Here are your top choices in VPN service providers and how to get set up fast. Read More

You get a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, which will allow you to browse forever while protecting all of your online activity. It has a wide variety of features that will work together to keep hackers out of your sensitive personal data. You will enjoy military-grade encryption with no limits to your speed or bandwidth, and there is even a kill switch.

The service has over 400 servers, so you can also access content regardless of geographic restrictions. It works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, so you can use it on your computer, laptop, and mobile devices.

KeepSolid VPN was named PC Mag's Top VPN and Laptop Review Pro's Best VPN for Laptop, so you know that the service will do exactly as it claims.

The second part of the bundle is a Hushed Private Phone Line that includes 6,000 SMS messages or 1,000 voice minutes that automatically renew every year. This service provides you with a secure extra phone number that allows you to keep your real phone number hidden. Instead of having to commit to another expensive, long phone contract, you can use choose from hundreds of US or Canadian area codes to use for Craigslist, dating, work, and more. You can add more minutes or messages at any time and make calls using WiFi or mobile data.

Hushed Private Phone Line is extremely popular. It has received more than 5,000 reviews on the App Store and has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Now you can protect yourself while browsing, talking, and texting. Don't pass up this chance to get The Lifetime Mobile Privacy & Security Subscription Bundle while it's on sale for just $29.99.