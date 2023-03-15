Want to experience GPT-4? Just use Bing Chat

Microsoft

When Bing Chat first launched, Microsoft shared that it would be running on "a next-generation OpenAI large language model." On Tuesday, the tech giant revealed what language model is behind its chatbot, and it's surprising.

If you have been using Bing Chat for the past five weeks, you will be happy to hear that you have been using OpenAI's most advanced language model, GPT-4, which was just unveiled this week.

Despite OpenAI just announcing GPT-4 publicly, Bing Chat has been using an early version of the GPT-4 to power its chatbot since its launch and will continue to use updated versions of the model as OpenAI releases improvements.

At the moment, the only free way to access GPT-4 is Bing Chat.

If Bing Chat's access to the entirety of the internet -- in addition to ChatGPT -- wasn't enough to sway you to get on the waitlist, access to OpenAI's latest model just might.

Bing Chat keeps undergoing improvements to optimize user experience, such as increasing chat limits. The continued work seems to be paying off for the platform.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing office shared that within one month of being released, a total of 45 million chats have taken place on the platform, with one-third of preview users being brand new to Bing.

If you don't want to wait on Bing's waitlist to use GPT-4, you can subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, which guarantees subscribers access to the language model. However, that subscription comes at a price of $20 per month.