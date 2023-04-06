Watch out, Kindle Scribe: Rakuten's new Kobo e-reader has stylus support

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're an avid reader who has given up paper books for e-readers, you might be happy to hear that another e-book subscription service just hit the market. Rakuten's Kobo Plus subscription made its way to the U.S. And, as a bonus announcement, the Kobo Elipsa 2E eReader is available to pre-order.
Also: The best e-readers aren't all Kindle
Kobo Plus is an e-book subscription service with three tiers: Kobo Plus Listen, Kobo Plus Read, and Kobo Plus Read and Listen. Kobo Plus Listen gives users access to over 100,000 audiobooks for $7.99 per month. Users can listen to audiobooks with the Kobo App or with compatible Kobo e-readers.
Also: How to get (great) free books on Kindle
Kobo Plus Read supplies users with over 1.3 million e-books that users can read on any Kobo eReader or with the Kobo App for $7.99/month. Kobo Plus Read and Listen is a combination of both subscriptions, offering access to over 100,000 audiobooks and over 1.3 million eBooks for $9.99/month.
Subscribers without a Kobo eReader can listen to audiobooks or read its e-books offline on Kobo's iOS, Android, or desktop app.
The Kobo Elipsa 2E is the improved version of its 2021 predecessor. The Kobo Elipsa 2E has a 10.3-inch e-ink touchscreen and a 300 pixels-per-inch resolution. The e-reader has ComfortLight technology that adjusts the screen's color temperature and brightness to decrease eye strain.
Also: How to turn your old electronics into Amazon gift cards
According to Kobo, the e-reader's battery life lasts for weeks but the company didn't specify the e-reader's battery capacity. The Elipsa 2E comes with a Kobo Stylus 2, a rechargeable stylus for writing on the device's screen.
The Kobo Elipsa 2E will retail for $400 once it's available in stores and online on April 19. You can preorder the new e-reader on Kobo's website starting on April 5.
Both e-readers are highly rated on their respective websites. But the main differences between the Kindle Scribe and the Kobo Elipsa 2E lie in the device's storage options. Both e-readers offer adjustable screen lights, 300 pixels-per-inch, accompanying styluses, and weeks of battery life.
Review: Amazon Kindle Scribe: 7 ways it could be even more remarkable
However, the Kindle Scribe offers 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB options, while the Kobo Elipsa 2E only offers 32GB of internal storage. Although 32GB is probably enough storage for an e-reader, some people might want more storage if they use their e-reader like a tablet to import and write on files.