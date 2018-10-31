Wearable news: Garmin brings Spotify to the Forerunner 645 Music and Polar releases two new GPS sports watches

As we roll into the cooler fall season and approach the holidays, its time to bundle up and keep running to power through the cooler months. Garmin and Polar both have announcements about products today that are sure to please runners and those using wearables from these companies.

Garmin Spotify rollout

On October 3rd, Garmin announced Spotify integration for its Garmin Fenix 5 Plus series owners. Today, that support comes to users of the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS sports watch.

Spotify Premium users can store audio right on the Forerunner 645 Music and stream that to their favorite Bluetooth headset. Users can create playlists and then have those Spotify playlists synced via WiFi to the watch. The Spotify app will be available in the Connect IQ store today.

Polar Vantage sports watches released

Polar announced a couple new GPS sports watches on September 13th and those two new wearables are now available to purchase from the Polar website. The Polar Vantage V is available for $499.95 in a variety of colors while the Polar Vantage M is available for $279.95 in black and white.

Polar has long been known for its industry-leading heart rate monitoring accuracy and the new Polar Precision Prime heart rate technology found in both of these watches promises to provide the best wrist-based accuracy. Long battery life of 30 and 40 hours is also impressive with these two watches.

We should be testing one of these in the coming months so stay tuned as we plan to use one to help train for another half marathon.